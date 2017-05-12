Philly events for Memorial Day Weekend 2017

Memorial Day Weekend 2017 is a few short weeks away and if you haven’t made plans to go down the shore yet, why not take advantage of the three-day weekend to really explore Philadelphia? There are plenty of special events going on that include everything from live music to outdoor roller rinks to fireworks to filling up on history. Here are our picks for can’t-miss events in Philadelphia over Memorial Day Weekend.

Grand Opening of BlueCross RiverRink SummerFest

Friday, May 26

101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

delawareriverwaterfront.com

For the third year in a row, BlueCross River Rink heats up for summer, complete with an outdoor roller rink, a nine-hole mini-golf course and a beach lounge, set against the stunning backdrop of the Ben Franklin Bridge. Getting hungry from all the rollerskating? Be sure to grab some seafood and crab fries from Chickie and Pete’s Waterfront Crabshack.

Independence National Historic Park

Saturday, May 27

143 S. 3rd St.

nps.gov

Independence National Historic Park has events going on all weekend long for Memorial Day but Saturday is particularly appealing. At 11:00 a.m., there will be U.S. Military Quizzo hosted by a park ranger. At 11:30 a.m., there will be a special “Faces of the Revolution Tour” in the Portrait Gallery of the Second Bank. At 1 p.m., take a music break and hear the United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corp perform. The best thing about all these events? They’re family-friendly and free!

Philly Pops Memorial Salute

Saturday, May 27

The Mann Center

5201 Parkside Ave.

phillypops.org

What better way to end your Saturday evening than with the Philly Pops at the gorgeous outdoor amphitheatre, The Mann Center? The 65-piece orchestra, led by conductor Larry Blank, will honor those who serve, by providing free tickets to veterans, active military, Philadelphia police officers, firefighters, local students and Boy and Girl Scouts. Featured performers include Christina Saffran and Hugh Panaro, the Voices of the POPS and Festival Chorus. Attendees can expect to hear classics from the Great American Songbook like “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “America the Beautiful” and more.

Penn’s Landing Waterfront Day

Sunday, May 28

401 S. Columbus Blvd.

spiritcruises.com

Spirit of Philadelphia has partnered with the Delaware River Waterfront to kick off summer on May 28 with a day-long celebration. The main event is the complimentary rooftop beer garden on their swanky yacht, which will be docked for attendees to hop on and off of from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. There will be a live DJ, dance floor, games (giant Jenga, shuffleboard, foosball), free light bites and a cash bar with drink specials. In the mood for a sweet treat? Mention Waterfront Day and get 10% off of ice cream floats at the Spruce Street Harbor Park location of Franklin Fountain. Stick around for the 9:30 p.m. fireworks display on the Delaware River.

