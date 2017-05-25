 
PHOTOS: Bok Bar Preview Party 2017

This is the first look at the newly designed Bok Bar.
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : May 25, 2017
Bok Bar Preview Party 2017Bok Bar Preview Party 2017Bok Bar Preview Party 2017Bok Bar Preview Party 2017Bok Bar Preview Party 2017Bok Bar Preview Party 2017Bok Bar Preview Party 2017Bok Bar Preview Party 2017Bok Bar Preview Party 2017Bok Bar Preview Party 2017Bok Bar Preview Party 2017Bok Bar Preview Party 2017Bok Bar Preview Party 2017Bok Bar Preview Party 2017Bok Bar Preview Party 2017Bok Bar Preview Party 2017

Last night, South Philly’s Bok Bar (located at 8th and Mifflin in the former Bok Tech building), reopened for its third season of rooftop city views, delicious eats and of course, delectable cocktails.

Owner Lindsey Scannapieco has made changes this year to the space, which include new furniture selected from a design competition held in March by Scout Ltd. Eight designers were chosen and their work is now on display at Bok Bar.

Bok Bar is open Wednesday through Friday at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. on Saturdays and at noon on Sundays beginning May 25. 

Were you at the preview party? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon. 

