The best comedy shows in Philly this summer

Just because it is summer doesn’t mean that comedy in the Philadelphia area takes a vacation. Throughout June, July, and August, there are numerous special—and recurring—comedy shows all over the area, highlighting the best in national and local comedy. From local competitions like Philly’s Phunniest to Marlon Wayans at Punchline Comedy Club, here are our picks for the best comedy shows to see in Philly this summer.

Here are 11 shows in summer 2017 that cannot be missed.

1. Philly’s Phunniest at Helium Comedy Club (begins May 30)

Hundreds of local comedians showcase their best material in the annual weeks-long competition to crown the funniest person in the area. Past winners include America’s Got Talent contestant Doogie Horner and First Person Arts star Chip Chantry. The preliminary rounds are especially worth checking out for the unintentionally hilarious material from some of the contestants. More information can be found here.

2. Comedy For Gentlemen at the Republican Club (June 2)

For just $5, you can check out the only local comedy show to be held in a gentlemen’s club! Local comedians Rachel Fogletto and Erin Dohony welcome a gathering of the city’s top talent to the Republican Club in South Philly. Joining the roster is special guest New York City comic and storyteller Jake Hart. In case you miss it in June, the show returns on the first Friday of each month. More information can be found here.

3. Michelle Biloon: The Biloon Tour at Good Good Comedy Theater (June 2)

Michelle Biloon has parlayed success on Comedy Bang Bang and Chelsea Lately to a successful national comedycareer. Graciously, Biloon has decided to make her hometown of Philadelphia the final stop on her 2017 nationwide tour.

4. Ike Night at Good Good Comedy Theater (June 3)

Described as “the son that Woody Allen and Frank Sinatra never had,” New York based comedian Ikechukwu Ufomadu will grace Philadelphia with his unique late-night talk show for one night only at Good Good ComedyTheater. Audiences are certain to expect hilarity and even a few surprises at this show.

5. Craig Robinson at Helium Comedy Club (June 4)

You know Craig Robinson from his unforgettable roles in hit comedies like Hot Tub Time Machine, Pineapple Express, and of course The Office. For one night only, he will bring his signature blend of off-the-wall material to Helium. What better way to spend a Sunday night?

6. Marlon Wayans at Punchline Comedy Club (June 15-17)

Since its debut last year, Punchline Comedy Club in Fishtown has made a noticeable splash in the local comedyscene and shows no signs of slowing down. Marlon Wayans of The Wayans Bros. and Scary Movie fame will keep dads and non-dads alike in stitches throughout Father’s Day weekend.

7. Jim Gaffigan at Borgata Atlantic City (July 15)

The relatively clean—yet nevertheless hilarious—Jim Gaffigan (of The Jim Gaffigan Show and The Daily Show) brings his “Fully Dressed” comedy tour to the pristine Borgata in Atlantic City. He will headline two shows at the Event Center, with his famous family no doubt laughing along with you in the audience.

8. Tell Me a Story at Shot Tower Coffee (July 19)

Sometimes, the best comedic moments are found in memorable stories. Renowned local storyteller and teacher Hillary Rea always fills Shot Tower Coffee in Queen Village to capacity with her bi-monthly storytelling show. The summer offering will be no exception, as Tell Me a Story tackles the seasonally appropriate theme “Make a Splash” with the city’s best storytellers and comedians.

9. Bill Maher at Borgata Atlantic City (August 19)

Donald Trump is President and Bill Maher has the stage. What could possibly happen? Always controversial since his days moderating the hit program Politically Incorrect, Bill Maher will grace the Event Center at the Borgata for one show only.

10. Jerry Seinfeld at Borgata Atlantic City (August 25-26)

In spite of his success with Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and of course Seinfeld, Jerry Seinfeld stays true to his stand-up comedy roots with a special two-day show at Borgata’s Event Center. With his witty observations and opinions on everyday life, come see why Seinfeld remains a successful name in modern day comedy.

11. Yard Sale Comedy at Bourbon and Branch (August 29)

A who’s-who of Philly’s funniest ladies keep crowds in Northern Liberties laughing with their progressive Yard Sale Comedy showcase and open mic. You have no excuse not to check it out at least once this summer, as it is offered on the last Tuesday of each month.