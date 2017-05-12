PHOTOS: Uptown Beer Garden opens for its third season

With the chill in the air, it feels more like late March than mid-May, but that didn’t stop Uptown Beer Garden from opening for its third season at 1735 JFK Blvd. The 9,000 square foot space has several exciting new features for 2017 which include: three exclusive beers designed by Uptown with Pizza Boy, 2SP and Coppertail; new food offerings from Chef Craig Meyers and Chef Steve Lindabury; a new 8-tap bar and more seating and lounge furniture. (Our feet are definitely happy about that!)

Uptown Beer Garden also has a new charity partnership with Mural Arts Philadelphia and it’s even been selected as the official garden for Philly Beer Week.

Were you at the opening event? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.