5 can't miss events at Boston Comic Con 2017

Colorful cosplayers and superhero fans will once again take over the streets of the Seaport District when Boston Comic Con returns this weekend.

The annual, three-day fest will celebrate its 10th anniversary at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center Aug. 11-13 with more than 50,000 guests expected to attend. From Marvel legend Stan Lee to Massachusetts' own Eliza Dushku, there will be plenty of the industry's biggest stars to fawn over, however, there's also a ton more to do than just snapping selfies with C-3PO.

Here are five events you don't want to miss during Boston Comic Con 2017.

1. Party time at Laugh Boston

The comedy club will turn into a costumed dance floor when Boston Comic Con rolls back into town. Laugh Boston will host a special cosplay kick-off party on Friday with celebrity cosplayer LeeAnna Vamp to celebrate the first of the con. The 21+ event includes door prizes, drink specials and plenty of dancing. The fun returns on Saturday night with cosplay star Jessica Nigri, who'll host a retro glow stick party. Attendees are encouraged to cosplay it up, but the superhero duds aren't required.

2. Experience 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'

Get ready to do the time warp again as the legendary Tim Curry will join fellow stars Barry Bostwick, Patricia Quinn and Nell Campbell for a rare "Rocky Horror Picture Show" appearance. The mini-reunion will include screenings of the cult classic with introductions by one of the cast members, as well as panel discussions, plus photo and autograph opportunities. Fans can also test their knowledge of the flick at a special game show on Sunday.

3. A cosplayer's paradise

Since this is a comic con after all, cosplayers will have plenty of chances to show off their amazing costumes. For the first time this year, Boston Comic will have a free photo park set up where cosplayers can snap pics with their friends in front of themed backdrops. The annual costume contest is also back on Saturday night, with the best in show receiving a cool $1000. A kid's costume contest will be held on Sunday afternoon.

4. Sing your heart out

If you feel like breaking out your pipes over the weekend, Boston Comic Con has a few sing-a-long events on its schedule. Saturday afternoon will feature a "Frozen" story time where young fans can belt out "Let It Go" while meeting Anna and Elsa copslayers. A "Beauty and the Beast" story time and sing-a-long is set to go down on Sunday afternoon. For older fans, a "Dr. Horrible's Sing-A-Long" shadowcast performance is planned for Saturday as well.

5. Geek out with your favorite stars

Of course you can't forget all the big names that are shipping up to Boston for this year's con. Highlights include comic book icon Stan Lee, filmmaker Kevin Smith, "Rogue One" star Alan Tudyk, "Star Trek" actor Karl Urban," and dozens more. Watertown native Eliza Dushku will also be there to celebrate 20 years of "Buffy" with her former co-star James Marsters.