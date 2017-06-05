Where to eat and drink along the Boston Pride Parade route

Grab your feather boas and confetti cannons: It's Pride Week in Boston, and the annual celebration of the LGBTQ community is in full force. With the beloved parade weaving through Back Bay and the South End on Saturday, June 10 at noon, you're going to need some good food and drink to keep your party game going all day long. Here's a few suggestions for where to fuel up (and get down) on the Boston Pride Parade route.

Kick off in style

The parade kicks off at Boylston and Clarendon, which means you're going to want to fuel up with brunch before the real partying begins. Luckily, brunch at Abe & Louie's (739 Boylston St.) starts at 11 a.m., so you can party prep with Blueberry Pancakes ($12) and a boatload of coffee. You can also grab a prime spot on the terrace at Bar Boulud (776 Boylston St.) in the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, which will be open during the festivities and is dog friendly. Try something from their spring cocktail menu, like the Summerland, a combo of Death’s Door Gin, Maraschino liqueur and thyme ($17).

South End celebrations

After its Back Bay beginning, the parade weaves into the South End down Clarendon Street, with plenty of hotspots nearby. Coda (329 Columbus Ave.) is celebrating their 10th anniversary as a South End haunt, and they're ready to raise those rainbow flags. Stop by for a Taste the Rainbow, featuring Skittles-infused Reyka vodka, Combier and fresh lemon juice ($10). Even better? A dollar from each drink purchased will be donated to the Human Rights Campaign. The Trophy Room (26 Chandler St.) is a prime spot right off Berkeley; Grab a barstool by the giant open windows in the front. Also on that Back Bay/South End line is Back Bay Harry’s (142 Berkeley St.) where you can grab a seat on the outdoor patio and enjoy the revelry. Try the Candy is Dandy But Liquor is Quicker- a boozy chocolate milkshake with rainbow sprinkles around the rim. And of course, with Club Cafe (208 Columbus Ave.) almost next door, you won't have to travel too far when the sun goes down.

Keep the party going

Heading back onto Boylston Street, the floats swing past the Boston Public Garden. Just a few blocks away is the W Hotel Boston (100 Stuart St.) where Pride is in full swing thanks to Tito's Vodka, who has teamed up with the hotel to create Pride Pink Lemonade. The floats turn up Beacon and head to Government Center, just steps from the Boston Pride Concert on City Hall Plaza. Stop into the Kinsale Irish Pub & Restaurant (2 Center Plaza) for beers and burgers, or hoof it over to the Boston Public Market (100 Hanover St.), where you can refuel with sandwiches from Bon Me or treats from Union Square Donuts. And if you want your party to continue, there's always plenty of adult beverages up for grabs at Massachusetts Farm Winery & Growers and Hopsters Alley.