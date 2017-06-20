5 places to take the perfect selfie in Boston

Looking for an excuse to show off your new look? June 21 is National Selfie Day, which means it’s time to shamelessly post that new haircut photo. If you need a location with better lighting than your bedroom, we spoke to several Boston-based Instagram influencers about the best locations in the city to snap a selfie.

Public Garden

The Boston landmark is a favorite selfie spot of @blondemeetscity’s Maria Albini and Tom O’Keefe, the face behind @bostontweet. It’s easy to see why, with its Victorian feel, Swan boat rides, public art and more than 50 plant species. Additionally, nearby Charles Street boasts quintessential Boston buildings. “One of the great things about Boston is the position of old architecture and new,” said Robin Watson Mangano (@robbinmangano).

Esplanade

Regan Cleminson of @venturetravelist recommends the notable waterfront park, which offers docks, green space, a signature Hatch Shell and sweeping vistas of the Charles River. Another perk: good natural lighting, which is Cleminson’s number one selfie tip.

The Rooftop of the Envoy Hotel

Why settle for one Boston location when you can see them all? This luxurious rooftop is the perfect place to document the Boston skyline and the jet setter/ weekday cocktails lifestyle. The rooftop is one of Mangano’s top picks and she recommends it for taking photos with adjacent Rowes Wharf.

The Custom House Tower

The Financial District’s iconic clock tower was once the tallest building in Boston. While other skyscrapers now stand above it, the tower still makes a good selfie destination. “You can see it from so many spots in downtown Boston,” Mangano said. “I always suggest [visitors] grab a photo of it because it’s such a unique piece in the city.”

Boston Public Library

The landmark has everything an Instagrammer would want-striking architecture, beautiful details, a unique courtyard and a great central location in Copley Square. One of Clemison’s favorite selfie locations, it’s also a great place get some work done, between photo ops, of course.