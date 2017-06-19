Epic drone footage captures Boston's tall ships

The tall ships are taking over the city’s seas this week as Sail Boston 2017 is in full swing.

While locals can check out these massive vessels up close and in person during their extended stay in Boston Harbor, you’ll have to take to the skies in order to get an optimal view of these seafaring attractions. Thanks to a few tech-savvy videographers in the Bay State, fans can finally get a crow’s nest view of the tall ships sailing into Boston.

YouTube user Michael Holzwarth, who frequently captures some of the most picturesque videos of New England with his drone, is back with another amazing clip of a tall ship off the coast of Gloucester making its way towards the city for this week’s festivities. According to Boston.com, the vessel was en route to Saturday's Parade of Sail, which featured more than 50 ships on display.

Holzwarth wasn't the only YouTube user to snag a great video of the massive crafts' journey to Sail Boston. BSGT2TREKFAN88, another online drone videographer, captured an aerial view of the El Galeón Andalucía traveling through the waters of the Cape Cod Canal.

According to the video’s description, the El Galeón is a “wooden reproduction of a 16th-century Spanish galleon that was part of Spain’s West Indies fleet.” These types of vessels reportedly had between three and four masts, and were built to transport cargo and goods from Europe to the Americas.

The drone video maker also braved a recent windy day to capture some incredible footage of the Oliver Hazard Perry, another Sail Boston participant, which calls the ports in Newport, Rhode Island, home. Billed as the largest civilian Sailing School Vessel in the U.S., the Oliver Hazard Perry was constructed in 2016 and is the first operational, full-rigged ship to built in America in more than a century.