12 things to do in Boston this weekend

FOOD

Swizzle Sunday

Head to paradise with this weekly tropical patio party, taking place each Sunday from 5 p.m. until dusk. Do not go gently into the workweek! Celebrate your last evening of freedom with tiki drinks and frosty delights. It kicks off this Sunday with guest bartender Tim Cooper of 86 Co. Caña Brava Rum.

Sundays through August 27, The Hawthorne, 500A Comm. Ave., Boston, no cover, thehawthornebar.com

ART

Luis Rodriguez NOA: Como Pez en el Agua

Luis Rogriguez NOA’s dense, graffiti-esque images are fascinating, loaded with humor and angst in equal measure, filled with tiny creatures and objects, evoking a human chaos both contemporary and—let’s face it—eternal. This is your last weekend to catch his show at Galeria Cubana, but it’ll be back up in July at their sister gallery in Provincetown.

Through June 25, Galeria Cubana, 460 Harrison Ave., Boston, free, lagaleriacubana.com

Hydra Effect

After many years of legislative and cultural progress for LGBTQIA issues, the waters seem to have gotten rougher. “Hydra Effect,” the latest exhibition from the Boston LGBTQIA Artists’ Alliance, addresses the role of artists in the present political climate. Don’t assume pessimism: the Hydra, after all, grows two new heads for each one you cut off.

Through July 14, Midway Studios, 15 Channel Center St., Boston, free, midwaygallery.org

MUSIC

Evan Dando

As frontman of the Lemonheads, Massachusetts native Evan Dando is a bona fide local indie/alternative rock icon. He never quite acquired the legendary status of contemporaries like the Pixies or Dinosaur Jr., but Dando’s cockeyed slacker romanticism seems more emblematic of the era. For this show, he’s promoting the recent reissue his 2003 solo debut, “Baby I’m Bored.”

June 22, 8 p.m., ONCE Ballroom, 156 Highland Ave., Somerville, $25-$28, 18+, oncesomerville.com

Ani Choying Drolma

While she doesn’t actually play rock n’ roll, Tibetan-Nepalese nun Ani Choying Drolma has earned the title of “Buddhist Rock Star” for her powerful renditions and reverent modernizations of Tibetan Buddhist chants. Unlike a real rock star, she donates all the proceeds from her concerts to a variety of humanitarian efforts. Take that, Bono!

June 25, 6 p.m., Berklee Performance center, 136 Mass. Ave., Boston, $25-$100, berklee.edu/events

Air Traffic Controller

Formed in 2009, Air Traffic Controller is one of the bigger success stories for local music in the past decade. It’s not much of a surprise, though, because their anthemic folk/pop style has a broad appeal, whether it’s played coffeehouse acoustic or drenched in electronic production. At this show, they celebrate the release of their latest record, “Echo Papa”.

June 25, 7 p.m., The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge, $14-$16, 18+, boweryboston.com

THEATER

Los Meadows

The Barry sisters were raised in Las Vegas and decided to get out of dodge ASAP. Still, family tends to have a magnetic pull, and they decide one Christmas to surprise their mother by showing out at the same time. But the surprise is theirs: turns out she’s been living on the street for quite some time.

Through July 1, Plaza Theater, 539 Tremont St., Boston, $20-$25, bostontheatrescene.com

BOOKS

Beth Macy

This author will discuss her book “Truevine,” which tells the astounding only-in-America story of two African-American boys at the turn of the 20th century who were essentially kidnapped by a traveling circus and forced to perform as various characters, from jungle chieftains to space aliens. Even as they became international stars, their mother never stopped trying to get them back.

June 23, 7 p.m., Porter Square Books, 25 White St., Cambridge, free, portersquarebooks.com

COMEDY

Sean Sullivan

Local comedian Sean Sullivan has a casual, rambling style, drifting between topics in a classic New England deadpan. One imagines seeing him on stage wouldn’t be too different from just driving around with him. The more banal the topic, the more he seems to excel—a 2014 set on YouTube, for example, finds him spending several amusing minutes on the Home Depot.

June 23 and 24, Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St., Boston, $20, nickscomedystop.com

MOVIES

A Fistful of Spaghetti Westerns

Some of the best Westerns ever made weren’t filmed in Hollywood, but in Italy. Their directors offered an outsider’s take, while stars like Clint Eastwood lent Yankee credibility. This sampling of “Spaghetti Westerns” features the Sergio Leone classics “A Fistful of Dollars” and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” but it also includes less remembered films by Sergio Corbucci and Sergio Sollima.

June 23 through June 29, Brattle Theater, 40 Brattle St., Cambridge, $9-$11, brattlefilm.org

DANCE

Boston Bollywood Season Three Dance Performance

Boston Bollywood, a dance company celebrating the unique, large ensemble dance traditions of the Indian film industry, features 95 dancers in this annual extravaganza, creating original choreography for songs from hit Bollywood films. Westerners may not be familiar with these films, but the campy effervescence of these numbers needs no translation.

June 24, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal St., Watertown, $25, bostonbollywood.com

SHOPPING

Central Flea

Flea markets are the original pop-ups. The poster for this one, “celebrating urban diversity,” promises art, vintage and antiques, bric-and-brac and salvage items, live music, handmade crafts, imports, food trucks and more. Well, you can’t buy a food truck, but you can buy food from it. Paint Nite will be offering painting and planting lessons as well.

June 25, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 95 Prospect St., Cambridge, free, newenglandopenmarkets.com/visit-the-central-flea