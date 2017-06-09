Badass Brooklyn Animal Rescue is throwing the adoption event of the summer

This Sunday, you could find the dog of your dreams, when Williamsburg-based animal rescue Badass Brooklyn hosts its annual Summer Fest, featuring more than a 100 adoptable puppers.

Held from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, the free street fair will take over President St. between 3rd Ave. and Nevins St. in Gowanus, Brooklyn. Beyond the dogs, you can expect plenty of food, drink, merch and dog-friendly activities.

For the humans, there will be beer from local breweries Brooklyn Brewery, Coney Island Brewery, Captain Lawrence Brewing Co., and Two Roads. For the pets: Shake Shake will provide “pooch-inis” — dog biscuits, peanut butter sauce and vanilla custard — and Evermore Pet Food will host a dog food tasting.

Activity-wise, School for the Dogs will set up a dog agility course and Mobile Mutts Dog Walking and Cat Sitting will provide a photobooth for you to capture the moment with your current (or future) pup. Trainer Kate McCue of Kate’s Canines as well as a vet from All Creatures Veterinary Hospital of Brooklyn will be available to answer any questions current (or prospective) dog owners might have. Last but not least, there will be a doggie kissing booth for you to get intimate with crushable Badass pups and alumni, and plenty of Badass swag to take home, including bandanas and dog tees, as well as tees and tanks for humans.

Badass Brooklyn specializes in rescuing dogs, of all breeds and ages, from kill shelters located primarily in the South and finding them forever homes in NYC and the Northeast. For more info, visit badassbrooklynanimalrescue.com.

If you go: Summer Fest 2017, Sunday, June 11, 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., President St. between 3rd Ave. and Nevins St., Free.