Get your watermelon ice cream sandwiches this Fourth of July weekend

Get ready to take your summer to the next level. If you enjoy eating cold, refreshing watermelon, and you don’t have plans to travel for the Fourth of July, you need to check out this special watermelon ice cream sandwich at Dominique Ansel Kitchen in the West Village.

The watermelon ice cream sandwich is made with a real slice of watermelon stuffed with their homemade sorbet and topped with sea salt. As an added bonus, chocolate “seeds” are used to cover the watermelon slice and give it a hint of chocolate flavor.

The Dominique Ansel Kitchen seasonal pop-up window opened May 24, and they kicked off the season by serving refreshing summertime cold-brew, soft-serve ice cream with a mouthwatering selection of rotating flavors.

For July, they’re featuring a white-peach soft serve topped with salted pistachios and lavender honey. In August, they will have a dark-chocolate olive oil ice cream with fig agro dolce and sea salt.

Dominique Ansel's pop-up ice cream window hours

The ice cream window at Dominique Ansel Kitchen will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.