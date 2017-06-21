More rainbows! LGBT Center to make Pride-themed churros

The celebration doesn’t stop, with rainbow churros now added to the list of Pride- and unicorn-themed foods offered in the city.

Boqueria, in the Gotham Market at The Ashland in Brooklyn, is fancying up their usual churros by creating rainbow churros and giving 100 percent of the proceeds to the The LGBT Community Center.

“We were making churros for the 2017 Garden Party, which kicks off Pride Weekend,” explained Simone Careaga, the director of marketing at Boqueria. “We suddenly thought, 'Why not make them in all the colors of the rainbow!'

“Unfortunately, the Garden Party was canceled due to the severe flash flooding that occurred on Monday night. We were so disappointed that all of the restaurants and fans couldn’t enjoy this annual celebration. We are proud to support The Center and wanted to do something since we couldn’t celebrate on Monday.”

The chefs are whipping up six different color batches of dough for the Pride-themed treats and will make them just as they make their regular churros, Careaga said.

You can pick up the rainbow churros from Friday through Sunday at Boqueria’s Gotham Market at The Ashland location. The restaurant is open from noon until midnight on Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

“Founded by restaurateur Yann de Rochefort, the new Fort Greene restaurant joins Boqueria locations in SoHo, Flatiron and on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, as well as in Washington, D.C.,” the website reads. “Inspired by Barcelona’s world-famous market of the same name, Boqueria’s newest location offers guests a full-service dining experience."

“Chef Marc Vidal serves a menu of Spanish tapas such as datiles con beicon, patatas bravas, pulpo a la plancha, and for dessert, churros rellenos de nutella. To drink, a list of Spanish wines, spirits and cocktails is accompanied by signature red, white and rosé sangrias.”