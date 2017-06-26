Call this number on Friday and rosé will be delivered to you anywhere in NYC

We pardon this workday interruption for an important announcement for rosé enthusiasts in the Metropolitan area (so, pretty much everyone when the temperature creeps above 70 degrees): Rosé on-demand for New Yorkers is now at your fingertips and is available all vino-sipping, sizzling summer long.

And who do we have to thank for such a glorious offering? None other than Wine Awesomeness. The wine curation program creates a monthly delivery box for customers with unique, off-the-beaten-path wines and delivers an assortment to your doorstep. You can choose from all red, all white, a variety pack, or a six pack of all the monthly picks based on your sipping preferences.

Now, the company is upping the game with their brilliantly titled “Summer Friday rosé hotline!” Ideal for when that 3pm (okay 1pm) office slump starts to slink in, or when it’s too hot to battle a muggy patio-side happy hour, the company will deliver Lekker rosé, a South African gem that’s fruity, dry bliss in a bottle. Currently, their delivery zone is within three hours of Manhattan. And we’ll drink to this: the service features complimentary delivery within three hours of purchase (an adult signature is required when it arrives).

If you pictured magic rosé gnomes, you’d only be slightly off, as the company has partnered with a variety of wine shop partners (including Acker Merrall, Kessler Wines, NY Vintners, Winfield & Flynn, Wine Hut and Urban Wine & Spirits) to hand-deliver your bottle within three hours of ordering. To place your order, do so between 10am and 3pm EDT on Friday at wineawesomeness.com/summerfriday or by dialing up 1-833-Rosé-Now (If you’re not in Manhattan, go to the website).

Now when thirst strikes on early Friday eve, you can heed its call, grab a nice stem glass and pop open that bottle of brilliant rosé instead of dropping $17 on over-hyped frozé (a hangover in slushie form) or melting on the sidewalk as you sip your glass and repeatedly ask wait staff for extra ice.