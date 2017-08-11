Bruce Willis spotted at Scarpetta and Barclay Prime in Philly last night

Find out what the A-list actor was drinking and eating.

Last night, Bruce Willis was spotted at Scarpetta in Rittenhouse by the bar, sipping on a San Remo cocktail (bourbon with St. Germaine and Campari).

The A-list actor was with a friend and hung out for a while — being very gracious to both staff and fellow restaurant patrons, according to our source.

Willis has been in the news recently with celebrated director M. Night Shyamalan as they begin the casting process for their upcoming film project, “Glass,” a joint sequel to “Unbreakable” and “Split,” according to Backstage.com.

Scarpetta is located at 210 W. Rittenhouse Square and while we haven't had the San Remo cocktail yet, their signature Spaghetti Tomato & Basil is divine.

Turns out Willis changed locations for dinner and made his way over to the Stephen Starr steakhouse, Barclay Prime (237 S. 18th St.), where he ordered a steak and dined at the bar, according to another source.

Did you spot Willis in Philly last night?

Tell us in the comments below.