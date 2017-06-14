Casey Abrams, Old City Eats and more to do this weekend

MUSIC

Casey Abrams

June 15, 8 p.m.

World Café Live

3025 Walnut St.

$20

worldcafelive.com

The American Idol finalist and fan favorite takes the stage with Warmdaddy’s regular Gina Sicilia for an intimate showcase of blues and jazz.

Michael Jackson Experience

June 16, 8 p.m.

Valley Forge Casino Resort

1160 First Ave., King of Prussia, Pa.

$25

vfcasino.com

Who’s Bad, the Michael Jackson tribute band, promises to electrify fans of the mega-popstar with a set of his biggest hits. Come for the “Thriller” choreography, stay for the band’s best attempt at a moonwalk.

Deftones

June 17, 7 p.m.

Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

601 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

$37

deftones.com

Alternative-metal, California-based group Deftones, featuring Rise Against, arrive at Penn’s Landing as part of their ongoing tour to promote their 2016 LP, “Gore.” “Post-hardcore” band Thrice will make an appearance as a special guest.

The Bearded Ballerina

June 18, 3-6 p.m.

Mutter Museum

19 S. 22nd St.

$15

muttermuseum.org

Wind ensemble Relache debuts “The Bearded Ballerina,” a set of mostly 19th-century pieces curated by Heath Allen. Also features animation art by Sean Olivier.

Hill-Freedmans Album Release Party

June 16, 9:30 a.m.

Hill Freedman World Academy

1100 E. Mt. Pleasant Ave.

Free

liveconnections.org

All of the academy’s 10th graders participated in the creation of “First Verse,” a 29-song album combining the poetry and musical composition of students. LiveConnections partnered with the school to bring Philadelphia Poet Laureate Yolanda Wisher and producer Andrew Lipke in as residents.

FOOD & DRINK

Old City Eats Block Party

June 15, 5-8 p.m.

Second and Market streets

Pay as you go

oldcitydistrict.org

Through Aug. 31, more than 25 participating Old City restaurants offer half-off appetizers and a $4 Penn Beer or $5 cocktail made with Faber Liquors. To kick off the neighborhood’s summer of deals, a block party along Second Street will put some of these deals on display – accompanied by live music.

Beer Camp on Tour

June 17, 1-5 p.m.

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

$40

beercamp.sierranevada.com

Sierra Nevada brings its popular “Beer Camp” tasting to Philly, offering up hundreds (really, hundreds) of beer samples. Admission includes unlimited tasting and a free commemorative cup.

Beer History Taste & Tour

June 18, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia Museum of Art – West Entrance

2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

$25

philamuseum.org

Participants meet at the West Entrance of the museum and take a trolley westward to Cedar Grove, a historic Greystone house filled with unusual amenities like an indoor bake oven and loads of Pennsylvania furniture. There, the group is taken on a tour – and tasting – of colonial-era beer brewing.

CarBQUE

June 17, 12 to 5 p.m.

Fellah Auto Group

1501 Cottman Ave.

Free

fellahautogroup.com

Spend Saturday at Fellah Auto Group for their second annual CarBQUE. This free event will feature family-friendly activities like face painting, pony rides, airbrushed shirts, games, raffles and a bounce house.

MUSEUMS

Bloomsday

June 16, 11 a.m.

Delancey Place

2008 Delancey Place

Pay as you go

rosenbach.org

The Rosenbach celebrates the journey of Leopold Bloom through Dublin in “Ulysses,” featuring free admission to the museum’s current exhibition, an all-day reading of “Ulysses,” food trucks and music. The museum’s new beer garden will be serving up draughts.

Community Gardens Day Garden Tour

June 17, 10 a.m. to noon

Various locations

$35

phsonline.org

Guides from PHS swing through bountiful gardens and remarkable murals in this tour de Philly, allowing passengers to wander through select gardens to, literally, stop and smell the roses.

Father’s Day at AmRev

June 18, 9:30 a.m.

Museum of the American Revolution

101 S. Third St.

$19

amrevmuseum.org

The idea: Celebrate Father’s Day by also celebrating the Founding Fathers. Hands-on programs – like learning to design a revolutionary flag – and a curatorial talk make up the festivities for standard admission, while members can enjoy donuts with dad in the Patriots Gallery.

BOOKS

David Baron

June 15, 7:30 p.m.

Parkway Central Library

1901 Vine St.

Free

freelibrary.org

Scientist and author David Baron arrives at the Free Library to talk about his new book, “American Eclipse: A Nation’s Epic Race to Catch the Shadow of the Moon and Win the Glory of the World,” in which he explores the race among three 19th-century American personalities to understand a total solar eclipse. Science geeks welcome.

THEATER

Two-Person Circus

June 15, 8 p.m.

L’Etage

624 S. Sixth St.

$5

creperie-beaumonde.com

James Duckworth and Natalie Birdweather host this wacky, ongoing variety show featuring comedian Michael Kelly, a hip-hop performance by MC Blackwolf and belly-dancing by Las Serpeintas. Anticipate some audience interaction.

Junie B. Jones: The Musical

June 18, 11 a.m.

Walnut Street Theatre

825 Walnut St.

$14.50

walnutstreettheatre.org

Walnut Street Theatre performs its final showing of Junie B. Jones: The Musical, in which the well-known first-grader takes up juggling and learns the lesson of making the most of a bad situation. Ideal for kids who’ve never been to a theater show.

ART

Art for the Cash Poor

June 17-18, 12-6 p.m.

Crane Arts Building

1400 N. American St.

Pay as you go

inliquid.org

The yearly treasure trove for just what it sounds like – the cash-poor – revisits the Crane Arts Building yet again, promising works from established and new artists alike for less than $199. Come hungry for art.