All the food you can eat at Diner en Blanc

The catering menus have something for everyone.

Just look at that Cedar Planked Salmon! Provided

This Thursday, Philadelphia’s sixth annual Diner en Blanc takes place at a super secret location with over 5,200 guests participating. While many will choose to bring their own food items, some may find it easier to just go the catering route. This year, Diner en Blanc has an array of options for all sorts of diets, including vegan and gluten free from Feast Your Eyes Catering and their partners 1732 Meats and Collective Creamery. Here are the menus:

King Trumpet Mushroom ($60)

Serves Two

This Menu is Vegan and Gluten Free

First Course:

Green Papaya Salad and Pressed Tofu

Entree:

Nori Roulade with King Trumpet Mushrooms, brown rice, pickled vegetables, wasabi aioli

Roasted sweet potato salad with peanuts

Marinated cucumbers

Dessert:

Green Tea Macarons

Sesame Tahini Macarons

Fresh Pineapple with Thai Basil

Cedar Planked Salmon ($65)

Serves Two

This Menu is Gluten Free

First Course:

Watermelon and Feta Salad

Entree:

Cedar Planked Salmon with cucumber labne sauce

Asparagus with roasted lemons

Tabouli with quinoa, tomatoes, cucumbers, Jersey corn, fresh mint

Dessert:

Lemon Bavarian with fresh berries

Eclat chocolate medallions

Shrimp and Chicken ($65)

Serves Two

First Course:

Chargrilled shrimp with gremoulata

Entree:

Panko crusted chicken with parmesan

Tuscan pasta salad with ricotta salata and olives

Artichoke and tomatoes

Herbed focaccia

Dessert:

Olive oil cakes with candied oranges

Grilled steak and crab louie ($70)

Serves Two

First Course:

Crab and mango louie salad

Entree:

Grilled sirloin steak with watercress, tomatoes and salsa verde

Roasted fingerling potatoes with fresh herbs

String beans with roasted mushrooms

Blistered shishito peppers

Herbed focaccia

Dessert:

Blueberry pie in a jar

Salted caramel brownies

Cheese Board ($35)

Serves Two



Featuring cheese from Valley Milkhouse and Birchrun Hills Farm:

Lady’s Slipper, Birchrun Blue, Fat Cat, Equinox

Marcona almonds

FYE Rooftop Honey

Membrillo and dried grapes

Baguette

Salumi Board ($43)

Serves Two



Featuring Meat from 1732 Meats and Cheese from Valley Milkhouse and Birchrun Hills Farm:

Rosemary Lonza, Bresola, Dried Saucisson

Clover Fromage Blanc with red onion marmalade

Red Cat

Cornichons, olives, dried apricots

Sun dried cherries

Baguette

