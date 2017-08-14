Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
Philadelphia

All the food you can eat at Diner en Blanc

The catering menus have something for everyone.
Just look at that Cedar Planked Salmon! | Provided
Just look at that Cedar Planked Salmon! Provided

This Thursday, Philadelphia’s sixth annual Diner en Blanc takes place at a super secret location with over 5,200 guests participating. While many will choose to bring their own food items, some may find it easier to just go the catering route. This year, Diner en Blanc has an array of options for all sorts of diets, including vegan and gluten free from Feast Your Eyes Catering and their partners 1732 Meats and Collective Creamery. Here are the menus:

King Trumpet Mushroom ($60)
Serves Two
This Menu is Vegan and Gluten Free

First Course:
Green Papaya Salad and Pressed Tofu

Entree:
Nori Roulade with King Trumpet Mushrooms, brown rice, pickled vegetables, wasabi aioli
Roasted sweet potato salad with peanuts
Marinated cucumbers

Dessert:

Green Tea Macarons
Sesame Tahini Macarons
Fresh Pineapple with Thai Basil

Cedar Planked Salmon ($65)
Serves Two
This Menu is Gluten Free

First Course:
Watermelon and Feta Salad

Entree:
Cedar Planked Salmon with cucumber labne sauce
Asparagus with roasted lemons
Tabouli with quinoa, tomatoes, cucumbers, Jersey corn, fresh mint

Dessert:
Lemon Bavarian with fresh berries
Eclat chocolate medallions

Shrimp and Chicken ($65)
Serves Two

First Course:
Chargrilled shrimp with gremoulata

Entree:
Panko crusted chicken with parmesan
Tuscan pasta salad with ricotta salata and olives
Artichoke and tomatoes
Herbed focaccia

Dessert:
Olive oil cakes with candied oranges

Grilled steak and crab louie  ($70)
Serves Two

First Course:
Crab and mango louie salad

Entree:
Grilled sirloin steak with watercress, tomatoes and salsa verde
Roasted fingerling potatoes with fresh herbs
String beans with roasted mushrooms
Blistered shishito peppers
Herbed focaccia

Dessert:
Blueberry pie in a jar
Salted caramel brownies

Cheese Board ($35)
Serves Two

Featuring cheese from Valley Milkhouse and Birchrun Hills Farm:
Lady’s Slipper, Birchrun Blue,  Fat Cat,  Equinox
Marcona almonds
FYE Rooftop Honey
Membrillo and  dried grapes
Baguette

Salumi Board ($43)
Serves Two

Featuring Meat from 1732 Meats and Cheese from Valley Milkhouse and Birchrun Hills Farm:
Rosemary Lonza, Bresola, Dried Saucisson
Clover Fromage Blanc with red onion marmalade
Red Cat
Cornichons, olives, dried apricots
Sun dried cherries
Baguette
 

By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : August 14, 2017
 
Latest News
 
Trending