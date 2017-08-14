All the food you can eat at Diner en Blanc

This Thursday, Philadelphia’s sixth annual Diner en Blanc takes place at a super secret location with over 5,200 guests participating. While many will choose to bring their own food items, some may find it easier to just go the catering route. This year, Diner en Blanc has an array of options for all sorts of diets, including vegan and gluten free from Feast Your Eyes Catering and their partners 1732 Meats and Collective Creamery. Here are the menus:
King Trumpet Mushroom ($60)
Serves Two
This Menu is Vegan and Gluten Free
First Course:
Green Papaya Salad and Pressed Tofu
Entree:
Nori Roulade with King Trumpet Mushrooms, brown rice, pickled vegetables, wasabi aioli
Roasted sweet potato salad with peanuts
Marinated cucumbers
Dessert:
Green Tea Macarons
Sesame Tahini Macarons
Fresh Pineapple with Thai Basil
Cedar Planked Salmon ($65)
Serves Two
This Menu is Gluten Free
First Course:
Watermelon and Feta Salad
Entree:
Cedar Planked Salmon with cucumber labne sauce
Asparagus with roasted lemons
Tabouli with quinoa, tomatoes, cucumbers, Jersey corn, fresh mint
Dessert:
Lemon Bavarian with fresh berries
Eclat chocolate medallions
Shrimp and Chicken ($65)
Serves Two
First Course:
Chargrilled shrimp with gremoulata
Entree:
Panko crusted chicken with parmesan
Tuscan pasta salad with ricotta salata and olives
Artichoke and tomatoes
Herbed focaccia
Dessert:
Olive oil cakes with candied oranges
Grilled steak and crab louie ($70)
Serves Two
First Course:
Crab and mango louie salad
Entree:
Grilled sirloin steak with watercress, tomatoes and salsa verde
Roasted fingerling potatoes with fresh herbs
String beans with roasted mushrooms
Blistered shishito peppers
Herbed focaccia
Dessert:
Blueberry pie in a jar
Salted caramel brownies
Cheese Board ($35)
Serves Two
Featuring cheese from Valley Milkhouse and Birchrun Hills Farm:
Lady’s Slipper, Birchrun Blue, Fat Cat, Equinox
Marcona almonds
FYE Rooftop Honey
Membrillo and dried grapes
Baguette
Salumi Board ($43)
Serves Two
Featuring Meat from 1732 Meats and Cheese from Valley Milkhouse and Birchrun Hills Farm:
Rosemary Lonza, Bresola, Dried Saucisson
Clover Fromage Blanc with red onion marmalade
Red Cat
Cornichons, olives, dried apricots
Sun dried cherries
Baguette