Don’t miss the Great Gatsby Gala this week

Could your Thursday evening plans use a little spice? Then dust off your flapper dresses, jeweled headbands and tuxedos for Emerge Magazine’s Great Gatsby Gala on the 52nd floor of the Pyramid Club.

There will be a live jazz band, gaming tables, a silent auction, raffle prizes, luxury VIP gift bags and more. 100% of the gaming proceeds will also be donated to the NFL Alumni Association for their children’s initiatives.

“We have prominent individuals in fashion, sports, politics, and business attending,” says James Crosby, one of the event organizers. “Anybody that wants to dress up, have a fun time, and brush shoulders with prominent leaders in our area should attend.”

Hosting the event will be renowned entrepreneur and public speaker, Jen Groover. She says to expect a high energy evening.

“The people that are going are a lot of the influencers in the city who bring a lot of fun to the night. There will be a dress contest hosted by Whitney Olman, a celebrity entertainment reporter,” she notes. “The Pyramid Club also has breathtaking views of the city which creates an incredible vibe.”

If you go:

Great Gatsby Gala

Thursday, June 29

5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Pyramid Club

1735 Market St.

$50 General Admission

$100 VIP