PHOTOS: No Dog Gets Left Behind Spring Fling

When soldiers are on deployment, they sometimes befriend stray dogs who quickly become their battlefield companions. Upon returning home, they have to leave their furry friends behind.

No Dog Gets Left Behind is a nonprofit organization that brings reunites one dog and one soldier each year — covering all expenses.

Their annual Spring Fling event took place at the Sheet Metal Union Hall on April 8. Complete with an open bar, buffet stations, dancing, raffles, soldiers and of course, dogs, the event helped raise money for the organization, which was founded in 2010.

