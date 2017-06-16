Add movie magic to your Wednesdays

If you’re looking for a fun, affordable way to liven up your Wednesday evenings this summer, look no further than The Louis Bluver Outdoor Summer Movie Series, a collaboration between FringeArts and La Peg Brasserie.

Taking place every Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Haas Biergarten (right outside of FringeArts), the series runs weekly through August 30 and is free and open to the public. Food and drink will be available for purchase from La Peg. Outside food and drink are not permitted.

The film series was curated by film scholar Catherine Haas and includes a eclectic mix of crowd favorites like “Breakfast Club,” “Clueless” and “Weekend at Bernie’s.”

“When I’m picking out a movie to watch on a weeknight with a bag of popcorn and a glass of wine, I’m usually returning to old favorites,” Haas says. “I wanted each movie I chose for this program to evoke that same sense of familiarity and shared enthusiasm.”

Whether it’s your first time seeing one of these films or the hundredth time, enjoying an evening of film on the waterfront with a drink in hand will surely be something to remember.

The lineup is listed below:

June 21 — Jurassic Park (1993)

June 28 — E.T. the Extraterrestrial (1982)

July 5 — Back to the Future (1985) .

July 12 — Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

July 19 — Friday (1995)

July 26 — Clueless (1995)

August 2 — Breakfast Club (1985)

August 9 — Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

August 16 — Fifth Element (1997)

August 23 — Independence Day (1996)

August 30 — Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

FringeArts, La Peg and the Haas Biergarten are located at 140 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

For more information, visit: fringearts.com