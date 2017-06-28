PHOTOS: Cryo Myst opens in Rittenhouse Square

Everyone these days wants to feel healthier and keep their bodies forever young. A new craze that’s popped up over the last few years are cryotherapy lounges, where a person is placed into a treatment tank that reaches temperatures between -120 degrees Fahrenheit to -260 degrees Fahrenheit. According to their website, benefits include improved energy, muscle recovery and can even be a great stress reliever.

On Thursday, June 22, Cryo Myst Therapy Lounge opened at 1528 Walnut Street with a Frozen Bubbles party featuring light bites from Ju Jour Catering, music from DJ Aiden Scott and the various treatments offered by Cryo Myst.

Were you there? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.