PHOTOS: Young Friends Ball on the Square 2017

Were you there?
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : June 16, 2017
Last night, The Young Friends of Rittenhouse Square convened at the Stotesbury Mansion ahead of the 2017 Annual Ball on the Square. Over 250 young professionals enjoyed light bites, dancing, cocktails and a silent auction.

Funds from the Young Friends Ball on the Square event go towards the upkeep of Rittenhouse Square Park.

Co-chairs for the Young Friends party were Jennifer Laurel Brown, Peter Dilsheimer, Courtney Katz, John Ventura, and Cory Siegfried.

Were you there? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.

 

 

