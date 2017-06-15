The Manayunk Arts Festival returns June 24

The largest art festival in the tristate is happening this weekend as Main Street in Manayunk becomes an avenue for buying and selling art. Whether you’re in the market for home decor or something fun to wear, the Manayunk Arts Festival is coming up and is the place to get everything and anything made by artists from throughout the region. The festival attracts more than 200,000 makers and shoppers in one weekend. The number of vendors makes it difficult to narrow down your stops during the festival. Here are seven vendors you can’t miss.

Portrait perfection

Artphysic’s colorful and trippy portraits are definitely worth looking at. Whether you need a David Bowie print in your life or an ethereal canvas, artist Allegra Yvonne Gia brings plenty of color to the festival. Prints start at $20 and prices vary for original paintings.

Into the woods

Steve’s Urban Lumber sells gorgeous handmade cutting boards from locally sourced lumber. From gorgeous checkerboards to simple and beautiful boards, his items show a great range of woodworking. Prices vary.

Steampunk realness

Steampunk Smuggler makes jewelry to complete a brassy and well-crafted aesthetic. From crystal and quartz to gears, don’t miss the Steampunk Smuggler’s unique and award winning pieces. Most pieces range from $38-$80.

Something old to something new

New Jersey-based jeweler Tempest in a Teapot takes old silver to melt down and turn into new jewelry. Their selections include rings, necklaces, bracelets and even wind chimes! Prices range from $30-$80.

Cat crazy

The maker behind Abstract Cat Fiber Arts first sewed a little cat stuffed animal for her daughter. Now, the little cats made from upcycled wool travel from Delaware to Philly. Cats and kittens in various sizes are available for $7-$25.

New faces, new art

Festival organizers make an effort to feature emerging artists at the festival every year. Check out more than 30 makers and creators new to the art of vending as they sell their work next to seasoned art fair veterans. Stop by the Emerging Artist tent at Main and Grape streets to purchase their work. Prices vary.

Cartographic art

See a map of Philly or your favorite national park in a brand new way. Artist Cooper O’Neil etches maps onto clear or stained glass. The creations are perfect window decorations to illuminate the intricate lines. The glass maps start at $99.

If you go:

Manayunk Arts Festival

Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, June 25, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Main Street and Ridge Avenue

manayunk.com

Pay as you go