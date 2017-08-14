The Ultimate List of Thrift Shops in Philadelphia

Looking for killer fashion on a budget? Need furniture for your new apartment but short on cash? Philadelphia may not immediately come to mind when you think of thrift shopping, but our fair city is chock full of second-hand stores that are worth a visit. Here is a list of our top picks to get you started.

Philly AIDS Thrift

710 S. 5th St.

phillyaidsthrift.com

Philly AIDS Thrift in Queen Village has everything you could possibly dream of when it comes to thrifting — clothes, jackets, books, kitchenware, VHS tapes, electronics and even furniture. (We recently went there to jazz up our Diner en Blanc table with silverware and fancy wine glasses.) While you could exert some discipline in this place, the more you spend, the more you’re helping local AIDS organizations, as a portion of profits is donated.

Circle Thrift

2233 Frankford Ave.

1125 S. Broad St.

circlethrift.com

Another local thrift shop with a charitable component is Circle Thrift, which donates a portion of profits to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC). At both locations, you can find clothes, furniture, musical instruments, toys, records, books, videos and so much more.

Jinxed

1331 Frankford Ave.

1050 N. Hancock St.

1835 E. Passyunk Ave.

4521 W. Baltimore Ave.

jinxedphiladelphia.com

With four different locations across the city, Jinxed has a lot of great stuff to sift through from clothing and accessories to games and toys to even cameras and vintage photographs. Looking for great furniture? Their Instagram is a must-follow as they post recent additions to their stock there first.

Raxx Vintage

832 South St.

facebook.com/raxxvintage

This South Street boutique specializes in vintage wear so expect to pay a little more than you would at places like Circle Thrift and Philly AIDS Thrift. Their stock is expertly curated and organized too so hunting for cool finds is a little easier. Scope out their Instagram for new additions to their stock. (They recently posted some snazzy 80s sweaters. Fall is closer than you think!)

Retrospect

508 South St.

retrospectvintage215.com

Another vintage boutique located on South St. is Retrospect and while you will pay a little more for merchandise, the collections of vintage clothing, shoes, jackets and more have already gone through a curation process. According to Visit Philly, designer Tory Burch once said about this place: “Philadelphia is great for vintage shopping. My favorite store is Retrospect. I can always find something unique, and it is relatively inexpensively priced.”