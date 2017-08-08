Here's where to celebrate National Book Lovers Day

If you’re a fiction fanatic, non-fiction fan or anything inbetween, celebrate National Book Lovers Day on August 9 in Philly! The city has many independent bookstores for every kind of bibliophile. Whether you want to take a tour of rare books or seek something a little off the beaten bath, here are five destinations you should visit for the day that celebrates reading.



Liberty literature



If you’re looking for a small collection of anarchist books and other media, take a walk down South St. The Wooden Shoe is a volunteer-run collective dedicated to sharing information on social and political issues. They have a unique collection of anarchist literature in addition to zines, records and apparel provide some choices. Check out their calendar of events for open mics, author talks and more.

704 South St., woodenshoebooks.com



Get to know the original library



If this isn’t one of your regular destinations for books and many other things, pay a visit to the Free Library of Philadelphia’s Central Library. The gorgeous building is the ideal atmosphere for some perusing or research. They provide tours of the building itself several times a day, and a special tour of the Rare Books Department at 11 a.m Monday-Saturday. 1901 Vine St., freelibrary.org



Exploring a hidden gem



Tucked away off of Main St. in Manayunk, the Spiral Bookcase is a small bookstore dedicated to making the neighborhood a little more bookish. They have a large collection of half-priced books, adorable gifts for book lovers and a cat that lives in the store.112 Cotton St., thespiralbookcase.com



Dive into something new



If you want to feel like you’re tucked away in a book lover’s ideal living room, Head House Books in Society Hill is the destination for you. Owner Richard DeWyngaert loves surprising his customers with unexpected titles and new interests. 619 S. 2nd St., headhousebooks.com

Philly pride



Penn Book Center is conveniently located across the street from the University of Pennsylvania's campus, but You don’t need to be a Penn student to shop there. Penn Book Center proudly sells a collection of titles by Philly authors. 130 S. 40th St., pennbookcenter.com



An unexpected journey



The Book Trader’s multiple floors and sheer volume of books is delightfully overwhelming to a reader who wants to embark on a scavenger hunt. The used bookstore in Old City has an impressive collection that manages to have something for everyone. 7 N. 2nd St., phillybooktrader.com



So where will you celebrate National Book Lover's Day? Tell us in the comments below.