In the summertime, life seems to move a little more slowly but for most of the working professionals out there, it’s still incredibly hectic. With National Relaxation Day coming up on August 15, it’s the perfect opportunity to get into a healthy, self-care routine. Here are some of our top picks on where to celebrate National Relaxation Day in Philadelphia.

Half Moon Ayurveda

1520 Sansom St.

halfmoonayurveda.com

If you’ve ever been to Hot Yoga Philadelphia, you may have noticed the Half Moon Ayurveda offices on the 4th floor. This collective of ayurvedic practitioners offers a range of services to help get you centered including sports massage and trigger point therapy, acupuncture, shiatsu and reiki. Looking for something a little different to calm an overactive mind? Try the Shirodhara. In this treatment a steady flow of organic oil is poured over the forehead for about 20 minutes. It’s recommended if you suffer from endocrine dysfunction, premature greying of the hair, fatigue, headache and poor digestion.

3000 B.C.

8439 Germantown Ave.

3000bcspa.com

Want to go from feeling blue to pretty in pink on National Relaxation Day? Head over to 3000 B.C. Spa in Chestnut Hill. For the entire month of August they’re offering two special treatments: The Rosé Massage and the The Rosé Anti-Aging Facial. With the massage, your skin will be smooth and supple after it’s massaged with an aromatic blend of rosé massage oils. Pamper your face as well with the facial afterwards, which includes a pro-youth mask that fights the signs of aging.

Enviama Life Spa

109 S. 13th St.

enviama.com

Enviama Life Spa was founded by Penny Ordway in 2002 and is Philadelphia’s first green spa, dedicated to organic treatments. Choose from massages, facials, wraps and even waxing and hair removal. If it’s your first time to the spa, be sure to try their signature Myofascial Release Integrated Massage which helps get rid of those troublesome knots and make you stand a little bit taller. Having digestive issues? Try their Maya Abdominal Therapy utilizing Arvigo techniques.