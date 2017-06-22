Yards and Laughs On Philly team up on a comedy showcase

Usually when going to a comedy club, you pay a two-drink minimum. A new showcase by Laughs On Philly and Yards Brewing Co. called "Comedy Untapped" does away with that concept altogether by giving audience members two free drinks with their tickets.

“The crew at Laughs loves comedy, and we love good beer,” says Laughs On Philly’s creative director Alejandro Morales. “Teaming up with Yards to showcase some of our favorites, and drink some of our favorites, felt like a natural partnership.”

One of the show’s producers, Reid Benditt, adds: “Beer is the fabric of this city and Yards is a keystone patch on the quilt. Comedians, the stitches that bind. There's free pizza too."

Free pizza and beer to go along with a night of comedy? Talk about a winning combination.

The lineup for the inaugural showcase includes comedians Chris Cotton, Jon DelCollo, Jake Mattera, Brandon Vincent Jackson and Rachel Peters. Morales will be the host for the evening.

“I'll be hosting the evening with my usual verve, panache, wit, charm, uniqueness, nerve, and talent," he says.

If you go:

“Comedy Untapped”

Friday, June 23

7:30 p.m.

$20 admission

Yards Brewing Co.

901 N. Delaware Ave.

Tickets