Cat cafes may be the new craze in America, but bunny cafes have been a thing in Japan for years.

Kotaku reports that the establishments have been popular in the country since 2012, with some allowing the purchase of the floppy-eared creatures. They also vary in how they're set up — mixing the cafe setting with the rabbits, or keeping them separate.

But Japan isn't partial to rabbits, according to Kataku. The nation is also home to cat cafes, owl cafes, squirrel gardens and penguin bars.

If you can't get to Japan and try out one of these many (adorable) possibilities, check out the below video for a look into one of its bunny cafes.