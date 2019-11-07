10 simple Thanksgiving cocktails - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

I don’t know about you, but when it comes to Thanksgiving, I need a drink or five…

Cooking for Thanksgiving is exhausting, and top of that, dealing with extended family can be rough, and what better way to keep everyone happy then with a tasty festive cocktail?

Since the holiday season is super busy and complicated, I put together a list of easy to make cocktails for mixologists of all skillsets. These cocktails are easy and quick to make, so they don’t add any more stress to your already stressful turkey day meal.

Here are ten easy-to-make Thanksgiving cocktails for this holiday season:

Last Friday in November

If you’re looking for a unique cocktail this holiday season, look no further then this savory, smoky and spicy cocktail. This is a batch cocktail recipe that’s designed for six cocktails. P.S., it travels super well.

Ingredients:

1 oz. Cholula Chipotle Hot Sauce

11 oz. Smoked turkey bone stock

7 oz. Creyente mezcal

2 oz. Cinnamon simple syrup

2 oz. Cardamaro Amaro

3 oz. Lemon juice

5 shakes of mole bitters

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a container and stir.

Irish Cocktail

Whiskey season is my new favorite season. This Irish cocktail is a fun take on the traditional Irish coffee, often served this time of the year.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Teeling Small Batch

3/4 oz. Mr. Coffee Liqueur

1 bar spoon simple syrup

2 dashes angostura

2 dashes orange bitters

2 dashes Pernod Absinthe

Instructions:

Shake all ingredients over ice. Strain into a rocks glass. Top with bitters and absinthe.

Coat of Leaves

Death & Co bartender Sam Johnson created the “Coat of Leaves” cocktail. The cocktail combines some of the best autumnal flavors such as cinnamon, cognac into a warming drink.

Ingredients:

3 oz G.H. Mumm Rosé

1 oz Martell Cognac (V.S.O.P. or Cordon Bleu)

.5 oz Giffard Pamplemousse Liqueur

1 teaspoon Cinnamon Syrup

1 dash Angostura Bitters

Instructions:

Put all ingredients into a tulip glass. Add crushed ice and gently stir to incorporate ingredients. Garnish this autumnal delight with a lemon and grapefruit twist.

PATRÓN’s Sideline Cider

There’s nothing more synonymous with fall than apple cider, so obviously, I couldn’t write this round-up without including a boozy cider. I opted for Patrón’s take on the beverage.

Ingredients:

2 oz Patrón Añejo

1.5 oz Apple cider

.75 oz Simple syrup

.75 oz Fresh lemon

Grated cinnamon

Lemon wheel

Instructions:

Add all ingredients in glass mug over ice. Grate cinnamon sprinkles over the top and garnish with a lemon wheel. To make it a hot cider, slowly heat everything in a saucepan.

Midnight Meister

Looking for a cocktail to perk you up after your turkey? Look no further than this coffee-infused Jägermeister cocktail created by Randy Coffren, of Snake Hill in Baltimore.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Jägermeister

.5 oz Brinley’s coconut cream

3 oz Black Acres cold brew

Instructions:

Mix everything together in a shaker. Shake and pour over ice. Garnish with a mint leaf.

Ruffino Jack of Spades

This bubbly beverage has everything you could dream of in it. From Prosecco to cognac to apple cider. This is a great drink to satisfy even the pickiest drinkers.

Ingredients:

2 parts Ruffino Prosecco

1½ parts cognac

¾ parts lemon juice

1 part apple cider

½ part honey syrup (2:1 honey to water)

Apple slices

Instructions:

Shake the cognac, lemon, apple cider, and honey syrup together. Strain into a lowball glass with ice and top with the prosecco. Garnish with an apple slice.

Hot Buttered Money

Vance Henderson created this funky cocktail. The Hot Buttered Money uses some unique ingredients such as tea, maple syrup and more.

Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Monkey Shoulder Malt Scotch Whisky

¾ parts Maple Syrup

4 parts Chai Tea

1 teaspoon Butter

Instructions:

Add whisky and maple syrup to mug and top with hot tea. Lightly stir than the top off the drink with the butter.

Milagro’s Spiced Hot Chocolate

Hot chocolate is my go-to drink during the holidays, so why not take it to the next level and add some booze? This cocktail was created by Jaime Salas, a National Milagro Ambassador.

Ingredients:

1.5 Parts Milagro Anejo

3 Parts Taza Guajillo Chili Chocolate

Heavy Cream

1 Pinch Chili Powder

Instructions:

Build in a mug suitable for hot beverages. Top with whipped cream and chili chocolate shavings.

Fabled Leaves

This festive round-up wouldn’t be complete without adding something included the most-loved seasonal flavor, pumpkin! This cocktail was created by Marshall Minaya, Beverage Director, Valerie & The Blushing Bar.

Ingredients:

1 oz Suntory Toki Japanese Whiskey

½ oz Goslings 151 Rum

½ oz Ancho Reyes

1 oz Pumpkin Puree

¼ oz Lemon Juice

Instructions:

Add all ingredients to the julep cup and fill ¾ of the julep cup with crushed ice. Swizzle or stir gently. Top with crushed ice and garnish.

Belvedere Toddy

A hot toddy is a seasonal favorite and cocktail recipe that everyone should have on hand. If you don’t have a recipe for a hot toddy, now you do!

Ingredients:

1 oz Belvedere Vodka

1.5 oz Hot Water

1 oz French Fortified Wine

1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.5 oz Honey

Garnish: Cinnamon Stick, Orange Wedge, Clove, Nutmeg

Instructions:

Add hot water to warm up the mug, then add the honey to melt. Add remaining liquid ingredients. Garnish the drink with any of these fall favorites: nutmeg, cinnamon stick, orange wedge and/or cloves.