2019-20 NHL preview, predictions, more: Who wins the Stanley Cup? - Metro US

For a second-straight season, the Toronto Maple Leafs kick off a new year as the puck drops on the 2019-20 NHL season on Wednesday night in Canada against the Ottawa Senators.
It’s been a rocky offseason for the Leafs. Star forward Mitch Marner left it late to sign a contract extension while Auston Matthews has run into some off-ice troubles.
The team that was expected to make a run at the Stanley Cup last year was bounced out of the first round last year as Cinderella stories reigned supreme.
While the New York Islanders shocked the hockey world and recorded their best season since the dynasty days of the 1980s, the President’s Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning were swept out of the first round by the Columbus Blue Jackets.
We saw the Carolina Hurricanes make the Eastern Conference Final, no Canadian teams make it past the third round, and the St. Louis Blues win their first-ever Stanley Cup title by defeating the Boston Bruins.
Will 2019-20 provide as many surprises?
We’ll try to figure that out:
EASTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFFS
1ST ROUND
Lightning def. Penguins
Capitals def. Canadiens
Hurricanes def. Islanders
Maple Leafs def. Bruins
2ND ROUND
Lightning def. Maple Leafs
Capitals def. Hurricanes
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
Lightning def. Capitals
WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFFS
1ST ROUND
Flames def. Coyotes
Avalanche def. Stars
Blues def. Predators
Sharks def. Knights
2ND ROUND
Flames def. Sharks
Blues def. Avalanche
WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
Flames def. Blues
STANLEY CUP FINAL
Lightning def. Flames
NHL AWARDS PREDICTIONS
ART ROSS (most points)- Connor McDavid (Oilers)
HART (MVP)- Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche)
NORRIS (best defenseman)- Victor Hedman (Lightning)
ROCKET RICHARD (most goals)- Alex Ovechkin (Capitals)
VEZINA (best goalie)- Andrei Vasilevskiy (Lightning)