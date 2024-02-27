2024 MLB Opening Day: Full schedule, how to watch & more – Metro US

The 2024 Major League Baseball season is now just a few weeks away and excitement is beginning to soar. After a rollercoaster offseason, the Opening Day slate will see every single team play their opening game of the year for the second time in a row (except for two).

With 15 stunning games to look forward to between now and the end of March, here is everything you need to know about MLB Opening day.

Here is everything you need to know about 2024 MLB Opening Day and its 15 matchups:

MLB Opening Day: When does the new season start?

The season actually starts on March 20th, when the Padres and Dodgers lock horns in Seoul. It will be the first of an exciting International Series slate this year that also sees the Phillies and Mets clash in London.

The Red Sox and Rays will play a pair of Spring Training games in the Dominican Republic to set the tone before the Seoul series, while the Astros and Rockies will play in Mexico at the end of April once the season has started.

As far as Opening Day goes, all 30 teams will play a fixture on March 28th. For 28 teams, this will be their opening game of the season, whereas the Dodgers and Padres will of have course opened the season in Korea.

MLB Opening Day: The Slate

1:10PM EST

Milwaukee Brewers vs New York Mets

3:05PM EST

Los Angeles Angels vs Baltimore Orioles

Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies

4:10PM EST

St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers

San Francisco Giants vs San Diego Padres

New York Yankees vs Houston Astros

Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays

Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Miami Marlins

Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals

7:35PM EST

Chicago Cubs vs Texas Rangers

10:10PM EST

Boston Red Sox vs Seattle Mariners

Cleveland Guardians vs Oakland Athletics

Colorado Rockies vs Arizona Diamondbacks

This is a huge slate of action that runs right through the afternoon. Premier viewing is definitely going to be the matchup between the Astros and Yankees, while the Cubs and Rangers will take center stage on an ESPN broadcast. Can the defending champs fend off the 3-time World Series champs?

Elsewhere, everyone will want to get their first real look at this revamped Dodgers team that now features Shoehi Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and the recently-acquired Tyler Glasnow. How will the first real super team in the modern era of Baseball look against the Cardinals?

The Philadelphia Phillies open up their season against the Atlanta Braves. While Atlanta has been the pride of the NL East for quite some time, the Phils have developed a habit of ruining their fun in the postseason. A rejuvenated rivalry is bound to draw plenty of eyes on opening day.

Whichever games you plan on watching on March 28th, there are bound to be plenty of surprises and big moments. Baseball season is here and we can’t wait to see what it holds.

AP Photo/Ashley Landis