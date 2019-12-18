After historic impeachment, Trump lashes out at Michigan rally - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In emotionally charged remarks Wednesday night, just moments after the House voted to impeach him, President Donald Trump spoke out to impassioned supporters at a Michigan rally, lambasting Democrats for the historic impeachment.

“This is the first impeachment where there is no crime!” Trump bellowed at the rally. “I’m the first person to ever get impeached and there’s no crime. You know what they call it impeachment light! It’s impeachment light. I don’t know about you, but I’m having a great time.”

“It doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached,” he said.

Trump’s rambling remarks were met with laughter and cheers by supporters.

“When you don’t do anything wrong you get impeached. You know what they’ve done? They’ve cheapened the impeachment process… Anyone who becomes president and they have a phone call, they could get impeached,” Trump told the crowd.

After a historic day of heated debate in the House, Trump became the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, charged with abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

Earlier in the evening, as the House debated the articles of impeachment, Trump tweeted in all caps: “SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!”

But it wasn’t all pro-Trump at the rally. Some anti-Trump protesters attended, carrying a banner that read ““DON THE CON. YOU’RE FIRED.” The president’s response: “That’s okay… get her out,” as one of the protesters, a woman, was escorted out of the crowd, brandishing double middle fingers.