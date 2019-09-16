Alvin Kamara Carson Wentz good value bets for NFL MVP - Metro US

Before we get to the current NFL MVP odds, I should remind you about our exclusive offer to MetroBet readers – the best current sports betting offer in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

We’re two weeks into the 2019 NFL schedule and the MVP odds at MetroBet.us/Sugar look relatively the same as they did on Labor Day. Here are the top 10:

Patrick Mahomes +250

Tom Brady +500

Aaron Rodgers +1200

Carson Wentz +1200

Russell Wilson +1400

Lamar Jackson +1600

Dak Prescott +2200

Baker Mayfield +2500

Deshaun Watson +2500

Jared Goff +3000

As always when looking at Futures, it’s a great idea to go with value. Mahomes and Brady are unlikely to grab the award at season’s end due to voter fatigue. Only two players have won the award in back-to-back seasons in the past 25 years (Brett Favre in 1995 and 1996, and Peyton Manning in 2008 and 2009), so a Mahomes double-dip is unlikely even if he continues to have a strong season. And Brady, who won the award two years ago, is unlikely to produce the same numbers that he did in 2017. Plus, the narrative surrounding the Pats’ dominance this season will be centered on its defense.

As for value here, it might be a good time to jump on Carson Wentz at +1200 as he’s coming off a poor outing against the Falcons. Aaron Rodgers looks good too at +1200. If the Packers continue to win (they’re 2-0), Rodgers will soon be lumped into the Mahomes – Brady tier.

Going deeper down the list, Saquon Barkley at +3300 is a stayaway as voters rarely reward players on bad teams.

The NFL is due for a running back to win MVP, however, as we haven’t seen one since Adrian Peterson did the trick in 2012. Offering great value here is Saints RB Alvin Kamara at +4000.

New Orleans will need Kamara to be Superman now more than ever with Drew Brees banged up, so look for his already gaudy numbers to climb.

The play: $5 on Wentz, $5 on Rodgers, $5 on Kamara to win MVP