Lamar Jackson Fantasy Football Advice Week 11

With Joe Flacco battling injury, Baltimore Ravens rookie Lamar Jackson is slated to make his first-ever NFL start on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 21-year-old Louisville product, taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, has been used sparingly behind Flacco when the Ravens were attempting to throw different offensive looks at opposing defenses.

Jackson has attempted more rushes (28) than passes (12), racking up 139 yards (5.0 yards/carry) and one touchdown. Of those 12 pass attempts, he's completed seven of them for 87 yards and an additional score.

Now the dual-threat will be receiving a majority of the snaps in Week 11 against the division-rival Bengals, which is as great a matchup for a rookie the Ravens could have possibly asked for.

Cincinnati has allowed the third-most passing yards in the league this season as well as the third-most passing touchdowns conceded at 21.

Translating that to fantasy football numbers, the Bengals defense is allowing the second-most points to quarterbacks this season with an average of 24.2 per week.

Granted, they have been playing some impressive offenses lately. They were torched for 45 points by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 before getting thrashed for 51 points by Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

Jackson obviously doesn't bring that kind of pedigree into Sunday's matchup, nor does the Ravens' passing offense. However, Jackson's athleticism is going to extend plays in the pocket for the Ravens which is only going to open up more passing opportunities or running lanes for the quick QB.

It wouldn't be out of the realm of possibilities to see Jackson accrue close to 20 fantasy points on Sunday against Cincinnati, which could warrant a late waiver-wire pick up for a team desperate at the quarterback spot.