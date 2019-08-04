Betting gambling on NFL football Take Saints Over in 2019 - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Saints aren’t going anywhere.

Drew Brees is still elite, Michael Thomas is arguably the top receiver in the game, and their overall defense remains stout (ranking 14th in both points and yards allowed in 2018 under defensive coordinator Dennis Allen).

The only question here at MetroBet.us/Sugar regarding slamming the Over on their season win total is whether or not the Over – Under of 10.5 wins is too high?

In each of the past two seasons in the NFL, only seven teams have won 11 games or more. And another interesting trend in the NFC – in particular – has been that teams that suffer losses in the conference title game have been taking major steps backward the following year. Getting so close to the ultimate goal of reaching a Super Bowl but coming up just an inch short is taxing, for sure. Check it out:

Vikings 2018 (no playoffs)

Packers 2017 (no playoffs)

Cardinals 2016 (no playoffs)

Packers 2015 (lost divisional playoffs)

49ers 2014 (no playoffs)

Given how crushing New Orleans’ loss to the Rams was in the NFC title game this past January only adds another layer to it.

But here’s guessing it serves as a form of motivation, instead, as Sean Payton can play the “us against the world” card all year long and have his players actually buy in considering the level at which they were screwed last season.

Last year’s Saints roster was incredibly talented, and with a couple breaks here or there they could have turned in an undefeated regular season. Their only losses were an all-time crazy 48-40 shootout loss in Week 1 to Tampa Bay, a 13-10 road loss the weekend after Thanksgiving to a streaking Dallas team, and a meaningless Week 17 loss to the Panthers in which Brees sat.

Advancing the case to take the New Orleans’ Over here is that they added tight end Jared Cook, who could immediately have a Jimmy Graham-like connection with Brees.

The play: $10 on Saints Over 10.5 wins