Lira Galore - Lance Stephenson: NSFW video, new pics, Instagram photosgallery

Instagram model Lira Galore is at least saying that she’s going to go hard after the people who leaked a sex tape with an old boyfriend this week. The people who allegedly released the tape, texted Galore before posting it online.

“Next thing ya know, boom. F---ing trending worldwide,” Galore told TMZ. “The video is actually old. It’s an ex-boyfriend. I don’t know if he still has the video. I don’t know how it surfaced but it’s definitely like old.”

“I filed a police report today and our lawyers are on top of it. We already have information. From the number [in the text] we traced the names and all that kind of stuff. So, we’re already on top of it.”

Galore has dated NBA player Lance Stephenson and rapper Rick Ross in the past, but claims it is not Stephenson in the leaked sex tape.