Boston's first snowstorm of the season - Metro US

Boston is under a winter weather advisory and a hazardous weather outlook until Tuesday morning, according to weather.gov, which warns of, “Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.”

On Monday, the area was expecting 3 to 5 inches of snow and sleet accumulation. Even though the city is expected to get the least amount of snow in the state, they will be facing an additional 2 to 4 inches on Tuesday.

Due to the weather, the city is encouraging commuters to use caution when traveling during the storm. Mayor Walsh said in a press release that, “We are encouraging residents to use caution when traveling, assist older neighbors and those who are disabled, and keep up with the shoveling of their property throughout the storm.”

Walsh added that “The City of Boston and our Public Works are well prepared for this storm that’s coming Boston’s way, and we ask that residents and businesses shovel their sidewalks and walkways, to ensure safety for all. Please remember to abide by the snow rules and be safe.”

When it comes to shoveling snow this winter, the city of Boston offered some advice:

RULES ON CLEARING SNOW:

• Property owners must fully clear snow, sleet, and ice from sidewalks and curb ramps abutting the property within three hours after the snowfall ends or three hours after sunrise if the snow ends overnight. Curb and pedestrian ramps to the street should be cleared fully and continually over the duration of the storm to ensure accessibility for individuals with disabilities. If a storm will last over an extended period of time, property owners are asked to continually check ramps abutting their property for compliance. Failure to comply can result in a fine issued by PWD’s Code Enforcement Division.

• Removal of snow, ice from a private property to the street or sidewalk is prohibited and can result in a fine issued by PWD’s Code Enforcement Division.

• Do not throw snow onto the street. Fines associated with improper removal of snow can be found online.

SAFETY TIPS:

• Remember to keep catch basins and fire hydrants clear. For a map of catch basins and fire hydrants, visit the Boston Water and Sewer website.

• Shoveling snow requires significant exertion; please be cautious and pay attention to symptoms. Stop if you feel chest pain, shortness of breath, lightheaded, nauseous/vomiting. Call 911 if those symptoms do not resolve quickly when you stop exertion.

• Snow piles can make navigating intersections dangerous for walkers and drivers, please take extra care when turning corners with snow piles that might limit visibility.

• Carbon Monoxide poisoning is a concern during winter weather, especially with the use of generators. Residents should be sure to use their home heating systems wisely and safely, and have a working carbon monoxide detector on each floor of your home. Call 911 immediately if you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning.

• Sitting in a car while idling can be deadly if the tailpipe is blocked. Do not let children sit in an idling car while shoveling. Clear any household exhaust pipes of snow. For example, gas exhaust from heating system or dryer.

• Please check on neighbors, especially the elderly and those with disabilities.

• Have a contractor check the roof to see if snow needs to be removed. If roof snow can be removed from the ground with the use of a snow-rake, do so with caution. Avoid working from ladders and be mindful of slippery surfaces.

Since no snow emergency has been declared at this time, everything is expected to be open at regular hours. To stay updated, residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency notifications through AlertBoston and utilize Boston’s 311 call center.