Brewers signing 1B Smoak to one-year, $5million deal - Metro US

Brewers signing 1B Smoak to one-year, $5million deal
Brewers signing 1B Smoak to one-year, $5million deal

FILE PHOTO: Sep 20, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak (14) watches his two run home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement with free-agent first baseman Justin Smoak on a one-year, $5 million contract with a club option for 2021, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

The deal is pending a physical for the 33-year-old Smoak, who batted .208 with 22 homers and 61 RBIs in 121 games last season with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Smoak is a .231 career hitter with 191 home runs and 555 RBIs in 1,250 games with the Texas Rangers (2010), Seattle Mariners (2010-14) and Blue Jays (2015-19).

He made the American League All-Star team with Toronto in 2017, finishing that year with career highs in homers (38), RBIs (90) and batting average (.270).

–Field Level Media

