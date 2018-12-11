Who is Ariana Grande's ex Ricky Alvarez?

Ariana Grande and her relationships have been the topic of conversation and gossip for most of 2018, and the rumor mills are not slowing down at all. The songstress who recently came out with the break-up banger Thank U, Next has been linked to another one of her exes. Who is Ricky Alvarez?

Who is Ricky Alvarez?

So who is Ricky Alvarez? Grande and Alvarez were rumored to be together after her relationship with Big Sean ended in 2014, their relationship was confirmed after sharing a kiss onstage (Alvarez was one of Grade's background dancers for a brief period of time) and fans went crazy. Grande and Alvarez dated for just over a year, and neither of them said why they called it quits but they seemed to remain good friends.

The pair remained such good friends that Ricky Alvarez even heard Thank U, Next before it was released. Grande made it clear that all of her living exes actually heard the song before its release (RIP Mac Miller) but the God is a Woman singer made a video with her former beau. Alvarez and Grande were listening to the new track in the video and later on, in a followup post Alvarez wrote "Nothing but gratitude,” along with a black heart emoji. “Thank you, next… (those songs are fire tho… you’re welcome).”

Recently Alvarez posted an artsy picture of himself on his Instagram somewhere in the streets of Brooklyn, New York. Grande liked the photo so much she commented "These colors are sick," and fans went wild. Many social media users began to speculate that the two friends were definitely getting back together.

One user asked "Ready for Rickiana?" and another posted "[What] about you and Ariana???? We all want to know." Grande took it upon herself to shut down the speculation "We're friends everyone take a big ol breather."

So it's not a new love connection, in fact, it seems that the Grammy-nominated songstress is focusing on herself at the moment. "I look forward to hopefully learning to give some of the love and forgiveness that I have given away so frivolously and easily to men in the past to myself this year," Grande said at Billboard's 2018 Women in Music Awards.