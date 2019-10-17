CFB Oregon Washington Ohio State Northwestern odds spread over under - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

MetroBet takes a glance at two of the best bets for this college football weekend.

College football fans should expect a low-scoring Pac-12 showdown between the Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle on Saturday afternoon.

Spread: Oregon -2.5 (-115), Washington +2.5 (-105)

Money line: Oregon -145, Washington +125

Over under: 49 total points (-110)

Legal online sportsbooks are giving away millions of dollars as they look to get sports bettors away from off-shore sites. Right now you can get up to $500 in free cash by going to FanDuel.com/Metro.

Bet Now

Both programs have a similar yards per game average on offense, but they go about it in different ways. Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert has 17 passing TDs this season but could potentially be without his top target in tight end Jacob Breeland, who left last Friday’s game against Colorado early with a knee injury. Washington signal caller Jacob Eason ranks just a bit lower than Herbert in completion rate, yards per attempt and TD-INT ratio, but until last week he had both Salvon Ahmed and Richard Newton (six TDs each) in the backfield. Newton is doubtful for this game with a foot injury he suffered against Stanford on Oct. 5.

The Ducks boast the superior defense by points per game (8.67 compared to 19.57), but they’ll have the disadvantage of playing on the road, effectively leveling the stoppers as well. It’s difficult to figure out who’s going to cover here, so the Under is the smart play. Oregon has gone below the total in eight of their last nine games overall and 12 of their last 14 on the road. The Under is 5-1 in the Huskies’ last six conference games.

The play: Ducks v. Huskies Under

Bettors should expect the Ohio State Buckeyes to keep on rolling against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on Friday night.

Spread: Ohio State -28 (-110), Northwestern +28 (-110)

Money line: Ohio State -2000, Northwestern +1100

Over under: 61 points total (-110)

Legal online sportsbooks are giving away millions of dollars as they look to get sports bettors away from off-shore sites. Right now you can get up to $500 in free cash by going to FanDuel.com/Metro.

Bet Now

Two-way signal caller Justin Fields and running back J.K. Dobbins should prove too much for the Wildcats’ defense to handle here. The Buckeyes are third in the nation in rushing yards per game while Northwestern is a lackluster 56th in the corresponding defensive category. Fields and Dobbins have combined for 32 TDs on the year.

The Wildcats’ offense can’t hold a candle to their opposition, as they’re 129th in the country in points per game (14.4). Ohio State’s lockdown defense, fourth in the nation at 8.8 points allowed per game, is a big reason why their team has won and covered in five straight contests. By contrast, Northwestern is just 1-4-1 against the spread in their last six home tilts.

Expect the Buckeyes to cover for the seventh time in their last eight meetings with the Wildcats in this one.

The play: Ohio State spread