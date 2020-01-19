Chiefs beat Titans, return to Super Bowl for first time in 50 years - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

(Reuters) – The San Francisco 49ers will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in next month’s Super Bowl after they won their conference championships on Sunday.

The 49ers crushed the Green Bay Packers 37-20 behind Raheem Mostert’s four touchdown runs and the Chiefs, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing for three touchdowns and running for another, defeated the Tennessee Titans 35-24.

The Super Bowl is set for Feb. 2 in Miami.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina, editing by Peter Rutherford)