Coach NFL Trade Rumors Stephen Belichick Giants Cowboys Browns - Metro US

Bill Belichick is a big believer in reaping what you sow, particularly when you’re a coach in the NFL.

Belichick himself was an assistant coach in the league for 16 years before he got his first head coaching gig in Cleveland, and he always pushes his own assistant coaches to stay within the New England family until he thinks they’re “ready.”

It’s highly unlikely he thinks that his own son, Stephen Belichick” is “ready” for an NFL head coaching job – but other teams are going to start calling, possibly as soon as this winter.

Stephen Belichick has been seen calling most of the plays on defense this season in New England, and all it’s done is give the Patriots the best D they’ve had since the mid-2000s.

The Pats’ previous two defensive coordinators have gotten head coaching jobs within the past two years (Matt Patricia in Detroit and Brian Flores in Miami), and neither of those guys ran a program as impressive as the younger Belichick has this season.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer also wrote this week that he believes more teams will look toward defensive coaches for head coach openings this December and into January 2020.

“A year after six of eight open coaching spots went to candidates with offensive backgrounds, it’s possible we see a correction in 2019,” Breer wrote. “One reason: if everyone’s been casting off the same pier for a while, there will naturally be less fish in that area.”

The two teams that will be most linked to Stephen Belichick over the coming months if they both choose to fire their respective current coaches are the Giants and Browns.

The Giants seem poised to get back to their roots, focusing on the defensive side of the ball, after back-to-back offensive coach hires in Ben McAdoo and Pat Schurmer.

It’s looking like Cleveland will be sticking with Freddie Kitchens for 2020, but if things change over the next few weeks don’t be surprised if the Haslam family kicks the tires on Stephen Belichick.

A wild card here is the Cowboys, who finally seem ready to move on from Jason Garrett.

Jerry Jones seemingly holds the elder Belichick in high regard as he told a story about Bill bumping into him at a ski resort in the 1990s.

“I’ve thought about that many times,” Jones said. “You never know where you can find a great coach. You can find them in a ski checkout line sometimes.”