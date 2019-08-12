Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 13, 2019 - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published August 13, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you’re looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 One of Santa's helpers 4 Gleaming 9 Part of a shoe 13 Pastures 15 Do a chauffeur's job 16 Elderly 17 Body of water 18 Become frayed 19 Boring event 20 Comfy chairs 22 Rebel against 23 Fissure; split 24 Color 26 Choose 29 Moisture 34 Big Ben, for one 35 Soft drinks 36 Word attached to dog or top 37 Like pinkish cheeks 38 Half a __; 6 39 Adroit 40 Make fun of 41 Men and boys 42 Range 43 Chanel No. 5 & others 45 Decelerated 46 "I __ Rock"; 1960s song 47 Ostracize 48 Fleece 51 Spending extravagantly 56 Further 57 Ford Mustang or Chevy Camaro 58 Women with habits 60 Lanai feast 61 Encouraged 62 Overfill 63 Mattel's boy dolls 64 Suffix for young or prank 65 Baton Rouge univ.

DOWN 1 Building wing 2 Tragic king 3 Phony 4 Not anchored 5 19th-century U.S. president 6 Not taped 7 Win __; convince 8 Cardiff resident 9 Depress 10 Meanie 11 Table extension 12 Nervous 14 Confidentiality 21 Keep a Popsicle from dripping 25 Walk-__; many NYC apartments 26 Discontinue 27 Wed without fanfare 28 Ne'er-do-well 29 Nods off 30 Thirst quenchers 31 Part of the arm 32 Balm 33 Miles per hour 35 King __ 38 Capital of Syria 39 Making amends 41 Fall flower, for short 42 Slimy crawler 44 Well-known 45 Grates cheese 47 "Terrific!" 48 Vaccine developer Jonas 49 Hasn't a __; is in the dark 50 As bald __ eagle 52 Harbor town 53 Racing sled 54 No longer valid 55 Large antelopes 59 R-V center

Wander Words answers: August 13, 2019

Category: Musician Answer: MUDDYWATERS (Muddy Waters) Path: (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3)