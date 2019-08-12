Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 13, 2019 - Metro US

Quantcast
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 13, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published August 13, 2019.

ACROSS
1 One of Santa's helpers
4 Gleaming
9 Part of a shoe
13 Pastures
15 Do a chauffeur's job
16 Elderly
17 Body of water
18 Become frayed
19 Boring event
20 Comfy chairs
22 Rebel against
23 Fissure; split
24 Color
26 Choose
29 Moisture
34 Big Ben, for one
35 Soft drinks
36 Word attached to dog or top
37 Like pinkish cheeks
38 Half a __; 6
39 Adroit
40 Make fun of
41 Men and boys
42 Range
43 Chanel No. 5 & others
45 Decelerated
46 "I __ Rock"; 1960s song
47 Ostracize
48 Fleece
51 Spending extravagantly
56 Further
57 Ford Mustang or Chevy Camaro
58 Women with habits
60 Lanai feast
61 Encouraged
62 Overfill
63 Mattel's boy dolls
64 Suffix for young or prank
65 Baton Rouge univ.




DOWN 
1 Building wing
2 Tragic king
3 Phony
4 Not anchored
5 19th-century U.S. president
6 Not taped
7 Win __; convince
8 Cardiff resident
9 Depress
10 Meanie
11 Table extension
12 Nervous
14 Confidentiality
21 Keep a Popsicle from dripping
25 Walk-__; many NYC apartments
26 Discontinue
27 Wed without fanfare
28 Ne'er-do-well
29 Nods off
30 Thirst quenchers
31 Part of the arm
32 Balm
33 Miles per hour
35 King __
38 Capital of Syria
39 Making amends
41 Fall flower, for short
42 Slimy crawler
44 Well-known
45 Grates cheese
47 "Terrific!"
48 Vaccine developer Jonas
49 Hasn't a __; is in the dark
50 As bald __ eagle
52 Harbor town
53 Racing sled
54 No longer valid
55 Large antelopes
59 R-V center

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: August 13, 2019

Category: Musician Answer: MUDDYWATERS (Muddy Waters) Path: (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3)

Wander Words answers: Category: Musician Answer: MUDDYWATERS (Muddy Waters) Path: (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3)






                    
                


                

                    
                    
                    

                        	
