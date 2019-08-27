Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 28, 2019 - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published August 28, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle?

ACROSS 1 Middle of simile 5 Julia Child, for one 9 One of the Maverick brothers 13 Deadbeat 15 Make well 16 In concert 17 Tomato __; marinara ingredient 18 Cures 20 __ lift; slope transport 21 Sever 23 Sellers and Fonda 24 Spinnaker & jib 26 Tap gently 27 Felt sorry for 29 Awning 32 2nd U.S. president 33 Has nothing to do with 35 Ruby or maroon 37 Elected officials: abbr. 38 Square one 39 Lunch spot 40 Tic __; breath mint 41 Remains 42 Soldier's gun 43 Envelope contents 45 Most certain 46 Battery size 47 Money hoarder 48 Like a piercing scream 51 "__ a Wonderful Life" 52 Napoleon's title: abbr. 55 Car's rear illumination 58 "Sesame Street" fellow 60 Likewise 61 __ as a pin 62 __ on; attaches 63 Thirst quencher 64 Birthstones 65 Bump into

DOWN 1 European range 2 Marinate 3 Help 4 Profit 5 British fellows 6 Kind of party 7 Chow down 8 Disrespectful 9 Very drunk 10 Formality 11 At any time 12 Actress Harper 14 __ on; has confidence in 19 __ list 22 As __ as the hills 25 Targets 27 History 28 Just right 29 Mongrels 30 First choice 31 Shrieks 33 Celebrity 34 Alfalfa, for one 36 Try to lose 38 Shoplifting 39 Crucial; urgent 41 Drag one's feat 42 Baking potato 44 Suit alterer 45 Take a load off 47 Romney & others 48 Rough guess 49 Robust 50 Stand up 53 Wallace of TV 54 Pain in the neck 56 Seventh letter 57 Pork cut 59 Bash

Wander Words answers: August 28, 2019

Category: Idiom Answer: OFFYOURROCKER (Off Your Rocker) Path: (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0)