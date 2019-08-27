Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 28, 2019 - Metro US

Quantcast
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 28, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 28, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published August 28, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Middle of simile
5 Julia Child, for one
9 One of the Maverick brothers
13 Deadbeat
15 Make well
16 In concert
17 Tomato __; marinara ingredient
18 Cures
20 __ lift; slope transport
21 Sever
23 Sellers and Fonda
24 Spinnaker & jib
26 Tap gently
27 Felt sorry for
29 Awning
32 2nd U.S. president
33 Has nothing to do with
35 Ruby or maroon
37 Elected officials: abbr.
38 Square one
39 Lunch spot
40 Tic __; breath mint
41 Remains
42 Soldier's gun
43 Envelope contents
45 Most certain
46 Battery size
47 Money hoarder
48 Like a piercing scream
51 "__ a Wonderful Life"
52 Napoleon's title: abbr.
55 Car's rear illumination
58 "Sesame Street" fellow
60 Likewise
61 __ as a pin
62 __ on; attaches
63 Thirst quencher
64 Birthstones
65 Bump into





DOWN 
1 European range
2 Marinate
3 Help
4 Profit
5 British fellows
6 Kind of party
7 Chow down
8 Disrespectful
9 Very drunk
10 Formality
11 At any time
12 Actress Harper
14 __ on; has confidence in
19 __ list
22 As __ as the hills
25 Targets
27 History
28 Just right
29 Mongrels
30 First choice
31 Shrieks
33 Celebrity
34 Alfalfa, for one
36 Try to lose
38 Shoplifting
39 Crucial; urgent
41 Drag one's feat
42 Baking potato
44 Suit alterer
45 Take a load off
47 Romney & others
48 Rough guess
49 Robust
50 Stand up
53 Wallace of TV
54 Pain in the neck
56 Seventh letter
57 Pork cut
59 Bash

 

Wander Words answers: August 28, 2019

Category: Idiom Answer: OFFYOURROCKER (Off Your Rocker) Path: (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0)

