Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 1, 2019 - Metro US

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 1, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you’re looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Snail's cousin 5 In the distance 9 "__ Land Is Your Land" 13 Burgundy & merlot 15 Crucial 16 Corridor 17 More than sufficient 18 Armor-covered animal 20 Compadre 21 Use a shovel 23 Most miffed 24 Gladden 26 Ashley, to Mary-Kate 27 Characteristics 29 Steamboat developer Robert __ 32 Theater walkway 33 As __ as an ape 35 Nickname for Margaret 37 Kill 38 Sudden increase 39 Bridge 40 Barbie's beau 41 Looks for 42 Baseball's Yogi 43 Sandal features 45 Take into custody 46 "Any port __ storm" 47 Black suit 48 Razor user 51 Clobber 52 Fluid-filled pouch 55 Bearable 58 Mexican friend 60 Remove from office 61 Keep __ on; watch closely 62 Tier 63 Experts 64 Compass point 65 Reason to study

DOWN 1 Trade 2 Peru's capital 3 Disagreeable 4 Become firm 5 Old saying 6 Evergreen tree 7 Upper limb 8 Console; encourage 9 Need for water 10 Healthy 11 Misfortunes 12 __ machines; casino lures 14 Put to sleep before surgery 19 Tiny decorative mat 22 Common contraction 25 Easter flower 27 Chore 28 Vexes 29 Desert fruits 30 Tyrannical 31 Gets closer to 33 Colors 34 Flood refuge 36 Small fly 38 Go __ ways; split up 39 Belgrade native 41 More rational 42 Cruel; savage 44 Headed bolts 45 Actress Larter 47 Bosom 48 Word in a red octagon 49 Period of time 50 Additionally 53 Grows older 54 Barn youngster 56 Sheep's cry 57 Scale divisions: abbr. 59 Was introduced to

Wander Words answers: November 1, 2019

Category: Two for One Answer: ROCKYROADTOPERDITION (Rocky Road to Perdition) Path: (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (4, 2), (4, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0)