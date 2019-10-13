Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 1, 2019 - Metro US

Quantcast
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 1, 2019

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 1, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 1, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 1, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Snail's cousin
5 In the distance
9 "__ Land Is Your Land"
13 Burgundy & merlot
15 Crucial
16 Corridor
17 More than sufficient
18 Armor-covered animal
20 Compadre
21 Use a shovel
23 Most miffed
24 Gladden
26 Ashley, to Mary-Kate
27 Characteristics
29 Steamboat developer Robert __
32 Theater walkway
33 As __ as an ape
35 Nickname for Margaret
37 Kill
38 Sudden increase
39 Bridge
40 Barbie's beau
41 Looks for
42 Baseball's Yogi
43 Sandal features
45 Take into custody
46 "Any port __ storm"
47 Black suit
48 Razor user
51 Clobber
52 Fluid-filled pouch
55 Bearable
58 Mexican friend
60 Remove from office
61 Keep __ on; watch closely
62 Tier
63 Experts
64 Compass point
65 Reason to study









DOWN 
1 Trade
2 Peru's capital
3 Disagreeable
4 Become firm
5 Old saying
6 Evergreen tree
7 Upper limb
8 Console; encourage
9 Need for water
10 Healthy
11 Misfortunes
12 __ machines; casino lures
14 Put to sleep before surgery
19 Tiny decorative mat
22 Common contraction
25 Easter flower
27 Chore
28 Vexes
29 Desert fruits
30 Tyrannical
31 Gets closer to
33 Colors
34 Flood refuge
36 Small fly
38 Go __ ways; split up
39 Belgrade native
41 More rational
42 Cruel; savage
44 Headed bolts
45 Actress Larter
47 Bosom
48 Word in a red octagon
49 Period of time
50 Additionally
53 Grows older
54 Barn youngster
56 Sheep's cry
57 Scale divisions: abbr.
59 Was introduced to

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: November 1, 2019

Category: Two for One Answer: ROCKYROADTOPERDITION (Rocky Road to Perdition) Path: (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (4, 2), (4, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0)

