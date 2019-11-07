Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 11, 2019 - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 11, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you’re looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Lean-to 5 Chicago team 9 Noisy bird 13 Payments to Uncle Sam 15 "Step __!"; cry to a slowpoke 16 Bee colony 17 Remembered Texas mission 18 Made fun of 20 Panhandle 21 Short rest 23 Foyt & Unser 24 Homecoming attendees 26 JFK's Attorney General 27 Make 29 Company 32 Vital artery 33 Casino game 35 Actor Linden 37 "__ the night before Christmas…" 38 Mopes 39 Donut's center 40 All __; prepared 41 Flat-bottomed boat 42 Purple shade 43 Leave a ship 45 Steep-walled canyons 46 As dumb __ box of rocks 47 Bed on a train 48 Autographed 51 Permit 52 Deuce 55 Southern state 58 Attach 60 Possesses 61 Dour-faced 62 Stir up 63 Bathe 64 "Your guess is as good as __!" 65 Secluded valley

DOWN 1 Take a __ at; attempt 2 Robust 3 Blow out of proportion 4 Carter or Clinton: abbr. 5 Part of USMC 6 Prefix for cycle or form 7 eBay offer 8 Equestrian's footrests 9 Connors & Norris 10 Irritate 11 "It ain't __ till the fat lady sings" 12 Unites 14 Popular Hyundai model 19 Lunch spots 22 Ending for lemon or lime 25 Long-tailed rodents 27 Long-running Broadway play 28 Oared 29 Fence door 30 Considerate 31 Ointment 33 Bottle stopper 34 Carpet 36 Majors & others 38 Perfect example 39 Playwright Moss 41 Military installations 42 Bricklayer's plaster 44 Exile 45 "Wow!" 47 Accuse 48 As __ as molasses 49 Midwest state 50 Weapons 53 Shrewd 54 Plow pullers 56 Muhammad __ 57 Woman with a habit 59 Driver's nightmare

Wander Words answers: November 11, 2019

Category: In The Kitchen Answer: EGGBEATER (Eggbeater) Path: (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0)