Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 11, 2019 - Metro US

Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 11, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 11, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Lean-to
5 Chicago team
9 Noisy bird
13 Payments to Uncle Sam
15 "Step __!"; cry to a slowpoke
16 Bee colony
17 Remembered Texas mission
18 Made fun of
20 Panhandle
21 Short rest
23 Foyt & Unser
24 Homecoming attendees
26 JFK's Attorney General
27 Make
29 Company
32 Vital artery
33 Casino game
35 Actor Linden
37 "__ the night before Christmas…"
38 Mopes
39 Donut's center
40 All __; prepared
41 Flat-bottomed boat
42 Purple shade
43 Leave a ship
45 Steep-walled canyons
46 As dumb __ box of rocks
47 Bed on a train
48 Autographed
51 Permit
52 Deuce
55 Southern state
58 Attach
60 Possesses
61 Dour-faced
62 Stir up
63 Bathe
64 "Your guess is as good as __!"
65 Secluded valley




DOWN 
1 Take a __ at; attempt
2 Robust
3 Blow out of proportion
4 Carter or Clinton: abbr.
5 Part of USMC
6 Prefix for cycle or form
7 eBay offer
8 Equestrian's footrests
9 Connors & Norris
10 Irritate
11 "It ain't __ till the fat lady sings"
12 Unites
14 Popular Hyundai model
19 Lunch spots
22 Ending for lemon or lime
25 Long-tailed rodents
27 Long-running Broadway play
28 Oared
29 Fence door
30 Considerate
31 Ointment
33 Bottle stopper
34 Carpet
36 Majors & others
38 Perfect example
39 Playwright Moss
41 Military installations
42 Bricklayer's plaster
44 Exile
45 "Wow!"
47 Accuse
48 As __ as molasses
49 Midwest state
50 Weapons
53 Shrewd
54 Plow pullers
56 Muhammad __
57 Woman with a habit
59 Driver's nightmare

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: November 11, 2019

Category: In The Kitchen Answer: EGGBEATER (Eggbeater) Path: (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0)

