Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 5, 2019 - Metro US

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 5, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you’re looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 "__. Doubtfire" 4 "…and a partridge in __ tree." 9 The folks over there 13 __ for; cheer on 15 Piece of china 16 Island dance 17 Decorated tinplate 18 Corrosive formations on metal 19 Unsightly 20 Joy 22 __ up; bungle 23 Burrowing animal 24 __ the ball; bowl clumsily 26 Banana __; ice cream treats 29 Nice 34 Burial sites 35 Minimum 36 TV's __ Arthur 37 Roof overhang 38 Rosary pieces 39 __ Worth, TX 40 180 degrees from SSW 41 Disguises 42 Will to achieve 43 Violent streams of water 45 Drug seller 46 Over-the-hill 47 Tune 48 Late singer __ Cass 51 Make known publicly 56 Dutch cheese 57 Approaches 58 "Why don't we!" 60 Arthritic swelling 61 Unsuspecting 62 __ other; one another 63 Secondhand 64 Actress Kirstie 65 Your

DOWN 1 Actor on "The A-Team" 2 Wiggle __; leeway 3 Shoe bottom 4 Spring months 5 Cluster of feathers 6 At __; relaxed 7 Business envelope abbr. 8 Agitated 9 All __; clumsy 10 Gigantic 11 Building wings 12 Baseball great Willie 14 Wood eater 21 Decays 25 Word attached to meal or cake 26 Very tired 27 City in Texas 28 Sweetheart 29 Reaches a high point 30 Youths 31 Bubbling away on the stove 32 Chutzpah 33 Idaho export 35 In case 38 Colorful scarf 39 Easily broken 41 Allen or Gibson 42 Car ding 44 Meandered 45 Jimmy or Tommy 47 Wait on at table 48 List of dishes 49 Hubbubs 50 Manufactured 52 Good buy 53 Colorado resort 54 Bench or chair 55 Carve in glass 59 Bashful

Wander Words answers: November 5, 2019

Category: Musician Answer: VANMORRISON (Van Morrison) Path: (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1)