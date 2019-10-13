Quantcast
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 5, 2019 - Metro US
Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 5, 2019

Posted on AvatarBy
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 5, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 5, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 5, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you’re looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 "__. Doubtfire"
4 "…and a partridge in __ tree."
9 The folks over there
13 __ for; cheer on
15 Piece of china
16 Island dance
17 Decorated tinplate
18 Corrosive formations on metal
19 Unsightly
20 Joy
22 __ up; bungle
23 Burrowing animal
24 __ the ball; bowl clumsily
26 Banana __; ice cream treats
29 Nice
34 Burial sites
35 Minimum
36 TV's __ Arthur
37 Roof overhang
38 Rosary pieces
39 __ Worth, TX
40 180 degrees from SSW
41 Disguises
42 Will to achieve
43 Violent streams of water
45 Drug seller
46 Over-the-hill
47 Tune
48 Late singer __ Cass 
51 Make known publicly
56 Dutch cheese
57 Approaches
58 "Why don't we!"
60 Arthritic swelling
61 Unsuspecting
62 __ other; one another
63 Secondhand
64 Actress Kirstie
65 Your




DOWN 
1 Actor on "The A-Team"
2 Wiggle __; leeway
3 Shoe bottom
4 Spring months
5 Cluster of feathers
6 At __; relaxed
7 Business envelope abbr.
8 Agitated
9 All __; clumsy
10 Gigantic
11 Building wings
12 Baseball great Willie
14 Wood eater
21 Decays
25 Word attached to meal or cake
26 Very tired
27 City in Texas
28 Sweetheart
29 Reaches a high point
30 Youths
31 Bubbling away on the stove
32 Chutzpah
33 Idaho export
35 In case
38 Colorful scarf
39 Easily broken
41 Allen or Gibson
42 Car ding
44 Meandered
45 Jimmy or Tommy
47 Wait on at table
48 List of dishes
49 Hubbubs
50 Manufactured
52 Good buy
53 Colorado resort
54 Bench or chair
55 Carve in glass
59 Bashful

 

Wander Words answers: November 5, 2019

Category: Musician Answer: VANMORRISON (Van Morrison) Path: (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1)

Wander Words answers: Category: Musician Answer: VANMORRISON (Van Morrison) Path: (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1)






                    
                


                

                    
                    
                    

                        	
About the Author

 
                    


											

													

					
                

            
 
		        

		

            






  













  







News









  











  






        

    


	 










  



 





        
    





Related Articles

	
 




	

		
More from our Sister Sites