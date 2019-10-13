Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 7, 2019 - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 7, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you’re looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 As __ as molasses 5 Sound of a sneeze 10 Range viewed from Salzburg 14 Easy pace 15 $1000 16 Lawn mower brand 17 Like petits fours & eclairs 18 Lawn game 20 __ favor; polite Spaniard's phrase 21 Unpleasantly moist 22 Musical speed 23 Got up 25 Jon __ Jovi 26 Inventor's paper 28 Moans and __ 31 Otherwise known as 32 Parable's lesson 34 "Cat __ Hot Tin Roof" 36 Clippety-__ 37 "__, Jose!" 38 Antlered animal 39 Relatives 40 Like a dull & hackneyed joke 41 Similar 42 Chaperone 44 Willis & Lee 45 Word attached to chair or rest 46 Ill-gotten gain 47 Dangerous critter 50 Tumor 51 Chad's continent: abbr. 54 Beside the point 57 As busy as __ 58 Leoni's namesakes 59 __ Castro 60 Singer Campbell 61 Quiche ingredients 62 Waterbirds 63 Hit hard

DOWN 1 Lose one's footing 2 Crazy 3 Surgeries 4 Took a mate 5 Horrified 6 Hag 7 "__! The Herald Angels Sing" 8 Walk-__; movie set extras 9 "__ to Billie Joe" 10 Greek goddess of wisdom 11 Weaving device 12 Abbr. in some high school names 13 Mediocre 19 Bar seat 21 Puts on, as clothes 24 "As ye sow, so shall ye __" 25 Donkey's cry 26 Prepare to move 27 TV's "Kate & __" 28 Elephant's color 29 Obvious 30 Simple plumbing tool 32 Comedian Sahl 33 On one's __; independent 35 Middle __; historical period 37 Accepted standard 38 Insulting remark 40 __ reef; atoll 41 Rainbows 43 Embrace 44 Hustle and __ 46 Paths 47 Refer to 48 "The Beaver State": abbr. 49 Boast 50 Created 52 "I __ Pretty"; "West Side Story" song 53 Torn in two 55 Encycl. volume, perhaps 56 __ for; strive to win 57 Bell's monogram

Wander Words answers: November 7, 2019

Category: Classic Literature Answer: ACLOCKWORKORANGE (A Clockwork Orange) Path: (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1)