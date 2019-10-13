Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 7, 2019 - Metro US

Quantcast
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 7, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 7, 2019.

ACROSS
1 As __ as molasses
5 Sound of a sneeze
10 Range viewed from Salzburg
14 Easy pace
15 $1000
16 Lawn mower brand
17 Like petits fours & eclairs
18 Lawn game
20 __ favor; polite Spaniard's phrase
21 Unpleasantly moist
22 Musical speed
23 Got up
25 Jon __ Jovi
26 Inventor's paper
28 Moans and __
31 Otherwise known as
32 Parable's lesson
34 "Cat __ Hot Tin Roof"
36 Clippety-__
37 "__, Jose!"
38 Antlered animal
39 Relatives
40 Like a dull & hackneyed joke
41 Similar
42 Chaperone
44 Willis & Lee
45 Word attached to chair or rest
46 Ill-gotten gain
47 Dangerous critter
50 Tumor
51 Chad's continent: abbr.
54 Beside the point
57 As busy as __
58 Leoni's namesakes
59 __ Castro
60 Singer Campbell
61 Quiche ingredients
62 Waterbirds
63 Hit hard




DOWN 
1 Lose one's footing
2 Crazy
3 Surgeries
4 Took a mate
5 Horrified
6 Hag
7 "__! The Herald Angels Sing"
8 Walk-__; movie set extras
9 "__ to Billie Joe"
10 Greek goddess of wisdom
11 Weaving device
12 Abbr. in some high school names
13 Mediocre
19 Bar seat
21 Puts on, as clothes
24 "As ye sow, so shall ye __"
25 Donkey's cry
26 Prepare to move
27 TV's "Kate & __"
28 Elephant's color
29 Obvious
30 Simple plumbing tool
32 Comedian Sahl
33 On one's __; independent
35 Middle __; historical period
37 Accepted standard
38 Insulting remark
40 __ reef; atoll
41 Rainbows
43 Embrace
44 Hustle and __
46 Paths
47 Refer to
48 "The Beaver State": abbr.
49 Boast
50 Created
52 "I __ Pretty"; "West Side Story" song
53 Torn in two
55 Encycl. volume, perhaps
56 __ for; strive to win
57 Bell's monogram

 

Wander Words answers: November 7, 2019

Category: Classic Literature Answer: ACLOCKWORKORANGE (A Clockwork Orange) Path: (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1)

