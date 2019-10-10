Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 11, 2019 - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published October 11, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you’re looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 __ on; watch from hiding 4 Donkeys 9 Tap the horn 13 "How __ you!"; cry of outrage 14 Verizon store purchase 15 "All roads lead to __" 16 __ mitts; pot holders 17 Crushed into powder 19 Bering or Black 20 "Yankee Doodle __" 21 Unwraps 22 Train tracks 24 Giggler's letters 25 Trash can 27 Least risky 30 Second U.S. president 31 Incites to action 33 Soil, after a rainstorm 35 Victories 36 Hard hits 37 Old Maid or Crazy Eights 38 Piece of wood 39 Gets bigger 40 __ Rouge, LA 41 Deodorant brand 43 Meager 44 Chop down 45 Piece of furniture 46 See eye to eye 49 Wading bird 51 Primary color 54 Professional writer 56 Dishonest one 57 Mayberry's sheriff 58 Adhesive 59 All at __; suddenly 60 Become dizzy 61 Rough woolen fabric 62 Word of disgust

DOWN 1 Put money aside 2 Set up in advance 3 Japan's currency 4 Horrify 5 Gives the cold shoulder to 6 Auctioneer's cry 7 Covetousness 8 Notice 9 Batter's delight 10 Leak out 11 Foreboding sign 12 Turner & Knight 13 Uno, __, tres… 18 Housetops 20 Croaks 23 Gives a gun to 24 Boys 25 Cry hard 26 Spanish farewell 27 Plants 28 Just a small amount 29 Radiation's target 31 Story line 32 Tough __ to hoe; difficult task 34 Declare untrue 36 Make beer 37 Boldness; nerve 39 Inexperienced 40 Baseball's Ruth 42 Ladd or Tiegs 43 Breathed heavily 45 Take just one bite 46 Not quite closed 47 "__ with the Wind" 48 Impolite 49 Talon 50 Get up 52 Apiece 53 Rap's Dr. __ 55 Isn't __ to; probably won't 56 Gehrig or Ferrigno

Wander Words answers: October 11, 2019

Category: Phrase Answer: THEWARMESTOFWELCOMES (The Warmest of Welcomes) Path: (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (3, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1)