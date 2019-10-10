Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 11, 2019 - Metro US

Quantcast
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 11, 2019
Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 11, 2019

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 11, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 11, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published October 11, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium.

ACROSS
1 __ on; watch from hiding
4 Donkeys
9 Tap the horn
13 "How __ you!"; cry of outrage
14 Verizon store purchase
15 "All roads lead to __"
16 __ mitts; pot holders
17 Crushed into powder
19 Bering or Black
20 "Yankee Doodle __"
21 Unwraps
22 Train tracks
24 Giggler's letters
25 Trash can
27 Least risky
30 Second U.S. president
31 Incites to action
33 Soil, after a rainstorm
35 Victories
36 Hard hits
37 Old Maid or Crazy Eights
38 Piece of wood
39 Gets bigger
40 __ Rouge, LA
41 Deodorant brand
43 Meager
44 Chop down
45 Piece of furniture
46 See eye to eye
49 Wading bird
51 Primary color
54 Professional writer
56 Dishonest one
57 Mayberry's sheriff
58 Adhesive
59 All at __; suddenly
60 Become dizzy
61 Rough woolen fabric
62 Word of disgust



DOWN 
1 Put money aside
2 Set up in advance
3 Japan's currency
4 Horrify
5 Gives the cold shoulder to
6 Auctioneer's cry
7 Covetousness
8 Notice
9 Batter's delight
10 Leak out
11 Foreboding sign
12 Turner & Knight
13 Uno, __, tres…
18 Housetops
20 Croaks
23 Gives a gun to
24 Boys
25 Cry hard
26 Spanish farewell
27 Plants
28 Just a small amount
29 Radiation's target
31 Story line
32 Tough __ to hoe; difficult task
34 Declare untrue
36 Make beer
37 Boldness; nerve
39 Inexperienced
40 Baseball's Ruth
42 Ladd or Tiegs
43 Breathed heavily
45 Take just one bite
46 Not quite closed
47 "__ with the Wind"
48 Impolite
49 Talon
50 Get up
52 Apiece
53 Rap's Dr. __
55 Isn't __ to; probably won't
56 Gehrig or Ferrigno

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: October 11, 2019

Category: Phrase Answer: THEWARMESTOFWELCOMES (The Warmest of Welcomes) Path: (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (3, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1)

Wander Words answers: Category: Phrase Answer: THEWARMESTOFWELCOMES (The Warmest of Welcomes) Path: (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (3, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1)






                    
                


                

                    
                    
                    

                        	
