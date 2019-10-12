Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 16, 2019 - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published October 16, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you’re looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 "He Ain't Heavy, __ My Brother" 4 Perspiration 9 Sign of healing 13 Bank teller's call 14 Hunt illegally 15 Sheltered bay 16 Hee-haw 17 Heartbeat irregularity 19 "The Goldbergs" network 20 __ enough; ironically 21 Tall marsh grasses 22 Santa's helpers 24 Ho-__; boring 25 Main characters in novels 27 Rejuvenates 30 Not rural 31 Outer garment 33 __ humble pie; apologize 35 Tiny weight 36 Winner 37 Insulting remark 38 __ in one's ways; inflexible 39 A+ or C-, for example 40 Country estate 41 Wheeler-__; shrewd operator 43 Powerful 44 Piglet's ma 45 Children's author A.A. __ 46 Cowboy's rope 49 Happy expression 51 Encycl. volume, perhaps 54 Light up 56 Run away 57 Close angrily 58 Striped animal 59 Virginia __; lively dance 60 __ A personality; dynamo 61 __ up; agitates 62 Linear measures: abbr.

DOWN 1 Sage or thyme 2 Make worse 3 Eyelid inflammation 4 Shovels 5 Have __; bicker 6 Actor James __ Jones 7 Sore 8 "Honor __ father and…" 9 Crafty plot 10 "O __, All Ye Faithful" 11 Ardent 12 TV's Arthur & others 13 Hoopsters' org. 18 Spare tire's place 20 Baker's need 23 Rich soil 24 Stack 25 Embraces 26 Miscalculated 27 Most populous Italian city 28 Prosperous 29 __ Ste. Marie 31 Blacken 32 Youth 34 Waiter's item 36 Rowing team 37 Endorse 39 Darkness; sadness 40 Contemptible 42 Take for granted 43 Some racers 45 Bishops' headdress 46 Shopper's paper 47 Friendly nation 48 __ in the face; insult 49 In a __; miffed 50 Epiphany visitors 52 Charges 53 Vaseline, for one 55 "__ Now or Never" 56 Cook in oil

Wander Words answers: October 16, 2019

Category: Classic TV Show Answer: HOGANSHEROES (Hogan's Heroes) Path: (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0)