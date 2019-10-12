Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 16, 2019 - Metro US

Quantcast
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 16, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published October 16, 2019.

ACROSS
1 "He Ain't Heavy, __ My Brother"
4 Perspiration
9 Sign of healing
13 Bank teller's call
14 Hunt illegally
15 Sheltered bay
16 Hee-haw
17 Heartbeat irregularity
19 "The Goldbergs" network
20 __ enough; ironically
21 Tall marsh grasses
22 Santa's helpers
24 Ho-__; boring
25 Main characters in novels
27 Rejuvenates
30 Not rural
31 Outer garment
33 __ humble pie; apologize
35 Tiny weight
36 Winner
37 Insulting remark
38 __ in one's ways; inflexible
39 A+ or C-, for example
40 Country estate
41 Wheeler-__; shrewd operator
43 Powerful
44 Piglet's ma
45 Children's author A.A. __
46 Cowboy's rope
49 Happy expression
51 Encycl. volume, perhaps
54 Light up
56 Run away
57 Close angrily
58 Striped animal
59 Virginia __; lively dance
60 __ A personality; dynamo
61 __ up; agitates
62 Linear measures: abbr.



DOWN 
1 Sage or thyme
2 Make worse
3 Eyelid inflammation
4 Shovels
5 Have __; bicker
6 Actor James __ Jones
7 Sore
8 "Honor __ father and…"
9 Crafty plot
10 "O __, All Ye Faithful"
11 Ardent
12 TV's Arthur & others
13 Hoopsters' org.
18 Spare tire's place
20 Baker's need
23 Rich soil
24 Stack
25 Embraces
26 Miscalculated
27 Most populous Italian city
28 Prosperous
29 __ Ste. Marie
31 Blacken
32 Youth
34 Waiter's item
36 Rowing team
37 Endorse
39 Darkness; sadness
40 Contemptible
42 Take for granted
43 Some racers
45 Bishops' headdress
46 Shopper's paper
47 Friendly nation
48 __ in the face; insult
49 In a __; miffed
50 Epiphany visitors
52 Charges
53 Vaseline, for one
55 "__ Now or Never"
56 Cook in oil

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: October 16, 2019

Category: Classic TV Show Answer: HOGANSHEROES (Hogan's Heroes) Path: (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0)

Wander Words answers: Category: Classic TV Show Answer: HOGANSHEROES (Hogan's Heroes) Path: (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0)






                    
                


                

                    
                    
                    

                        	
