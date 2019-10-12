Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 18, 2019 - Metro US

Quantcast
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published October 18, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Breathing disorder
5 Ginger __; cookie variety
9 Resound
13 Stay away from
15 Game played on horseback
16 __ off; flaunt
17 Free-for-all
18 Turmoil
20 Ask nosy questions
21 Cylindrical container
23 Piles
24 Snatches
26 Weather forecast
27 Founder's Day event
29 Truthful
32 Furious
33 Shred cheese
35 Bumpkin
37 Pointed ends
38 Appears on the horizon
39 Melt together
40 Hardwood tree
41 Suggestions
42 Industrialist J. Paul __
43 Getaway
45 Punctuation marks
46 Scale divisions: abbr.
47 Stanza
48 Skillful
51 Connecting word
52 ER personnel
55 Gorgeous
58 Pyle or Els
60 Surrounded by
61 Eatery
62 Family tree member
63 Itty-bitty
64 Shoelace problem
65 Get ready, for short




DOWN 
1 Sleep under the stars
2 Above
3 Lie detector tests
4 Kick the bucket
5 Reaches across
6 Eggy drink
7 Muhammad __
8 Sporadic critical remarks
9 Manor & the land around it
10 Fashionable
11 Fishing line attachment
12 Holds, having purchased
14 Ten years
19 Make amends
22 Actor Vigoda
25 "Phooey!"
27 Stuffed bread
28 Ascend
29 Pork products
30 Dixie resident
31 Sample
33 No longer here
34 Dry __; wood decay
36 Actress Tina's kin
38 Item in a cosmetic kit
39 __ up; admit guilt
41 Customary practice
42 Flower bed
44 __ vision; result of cataracts
45 Lion's hideaway
47 Restaurant car parker
48 As blind as __
49 Actress Moore
50 Picnic spoiler
53 Friendly
54 Ooze out
56 Groupie
57 Eerie saucer, for short
59 __-roaring; noisy & exciting

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: October 18, 2019

Category: Two for One Answer: MOBILEHOMEONTHERANGE (Mobile Home on the Range) Path: (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 3), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1)

