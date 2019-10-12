Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 18, 2019 - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published October 18, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you’re looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Breathing disorder 5 Ginger __; cookie variety 9 Resound 13 Stay away from 15 Game played on horseback 16 __ off; flaunt 17 Free-for-all 18 Turmoil 20 Ask nosy questions 21 Cylindrical container 23 Piles 24 Snatches 26 Weather forecast 27 Founder's Day event 29 Truthful 32 Furious 33 Shred cheese 35 Bumpkin 37 Pointed ends 38 Appears on the horizon 39 Melt together 40 Hardwood tree 41 Suggestions 42 Industrialist J. Paul __ 43 Getaway 45 Punctuation marks 46 Scale divisions: abbr. 47 Stanza 48 Skillful 51 Connecting word 52 ER personnel 55 Gorgeous 58 Pyle or Els 60 Surrounded by 61 Eatery 62 Family tree member 63 Itty-bitty 64 Shoelace problem 65 Get ready, for short

DOWN 1 Sleep under the stars 2 Above 3 Lie detector tests 4 Kick the bucket 5 Reaches across 6 Eggy drink 7 Muhammad __ 8 Sporadic critical remarks 9 Manor & the land around it 10 Fashionable 11 Fishing line attachment 12 Holds, having purchased 14 Ten years 19 Make amends 22 Actor Vigoda 25 "Phooey!" 27 Stuffed bread 28 Ascend 29 Pork products 30 Dixie resident 31 Sample 33 No longer here 34 Dry __; wood decay 36 Actress Tina's kin 38 Item in a cosmetic kit 39 __ up; admit guilt 41 Customary practice 42 Flower bed 44 __ vision; result of cataracts 45 Lion's hideaway 47 Restaurant car parker 48 As blind as __ 49 Actress Moore 50 Picnic spoiler 53 Friendly 54 Ooze out 56 Groupie 57 Eerie saucer, for short 59 __-roaring; noisy & exciting

Wander Words answers: October 18, 2019

Category: Two for One Answer: MOBILEHOMEONTHERANGE (Mobile Home on the Range) Path: (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 3), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1)